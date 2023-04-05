APRIL 5
Quarterly Membership Meeting
11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Central Brazoria County Business Park, 4005 Technology Drive, Angleton. Speaker will be Patrick Jankowski, senior vice president of research at the Greater Houston partnership. $30 members, $50 nonmembers; table sponsorships available to purchase. Email GabeW@eda.bc.com.
Preschool Storytime and Egg Hunt
11 a.m to noon at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Springtime stories followed by an egg hunt sponsored by Sweeny Community Library Association.Geared toward ages 3-5, but everyone welcome. Call 979-548-2567.
Edible Book Festival
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Create a food item inspired by books, a favorite tale or a love for reading. Call 979-798-2372.
Movers and Shakers
10:30 a.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-345-3394.
People’s Choice Art Exhibit
11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Brazosport Center for the Arts & Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Visitors will vote on their favorite works by Brazosport Art League members through May 6. Winners receive cash prizes. Call 979-265-7661.
APRIL 6
GLOW IN THE DARK EASTER EGG HUNT
10 a.m. to noon at Apostolic Lighthouse, 501 W. Brazos Ave., West Columbia. Hunt for eggs inside the church. 979-345-3354.
FISH FRY FUNDRAISER
11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Columbia Methodist Church, 315 S. 16th St. 979-345-4642.
GOOLSBY PROPERTIES OPEN HOUSE
4 to 6 p.m. at Goolsby Properties, 449 S. 17th St, West Columbia. Ribbon-cutting and refreshments; public welcome. Call 979-798-7500.
Brazoria Passion Play “The Promise”
7 p.m. at First Baptist Church 101 E. San Bernard St., Brazoria. Free performance celebrating the true story of Christ. Free childcare for preschoolers. Call 979-798-2340.
Movers and Shakers
10:30 to 11 a.m. at the Brazoria Community Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-798-2372.
APRIL 7
OUTREACH WALKATHON
7:45 a.m. registration at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, 2183 CR 316, Brazoria. Annual mission Outreach Walkathon “Walking to Share His Love.” $10 per adult, $5 youth. Welcome and prayer 8:16 a.m. Walkathon 8:25 a.m. to St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 9302 CR 318, about 5K. Drinks stationed along the way. Continental breakfast and awards immediately following. Proceeds benefit people battling chronic diseases, the battered women’s shelter, the American Red Cross, student scholarships, community outreach and foreign missions. Call 979-964-3462.
EASTER EGG HUNT
2 to 5 p.m. at Martin Luther King Park, corner of Martin Luther King Street and Fourth Street, Sweeny. Free. Hosted by Betty Love Trail Riders.
VARNER HOGG’S EASTER EGG HUNT
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Varner Hogg Plantation, 1702 N. 13th St., West Columbia. Games, vendors, photos with the Easter Bunny, food trucks, egg hunt(divided by age). Free admission. Call 979-345-4656.
Brazoria Passion Play “The Promise”
7 p.m. at First Baptist Church 101 E. San Bernard St., Brazoria. Free performance celebrating the true story of Christ. Free childcare for preschoolers. Call 979-798-2340.
APRIL 8
Spring Family Day
9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Brazoria Heritage Foundation Civic Center, 202 W. Smith St., Brazoria. Car show, Easter egg hunt, barbecue plates, farmers market, craft vendors, motorcycle run and much more. Free admission. Call Andrew Kanter at 979-481-7035 or Danny Jacobs at 979-215-1067.
Brazoria Passion Play “The Promise”
2 p.m. at First Baptist Church 101 E. San Bernard St., Brazoria. Free performance celebrating the true story of Christ. Free childcare for preschoolers. Call 979-798-2340.
EASTER BUNNY AND EGG HUNT
2 to 4 p.m. at Wells Florist, Nursery and Landscape Co., 18932 Highway 35, Sweeny. Bring a camera and meet the Easter Bunny. Egg hunt at 2:30 p.m. Call 979-345-3002.
APRIL 9
EASTER EGG HUNT
10 a.m. Columbia Methodist Church, 315 S. 16th St., West Columbia. Call 979-345-4642.
EASTER AT THE OPEN RANGE
1:30 p.m. at the Open Range, 106 Bryan St., Damon. Ages 2-5 will hunt at 1:30 p.m. followed by ages 6-10. Bring decorated eggs or hunt for more than 300 eggs the Open Range provides. Call 979-742-4100.
PERCUSSION CONCERT
7 p.m. at Columbia High School, 521 S. 16th St., West Columbia. Percussion students in grades 6-12 will perform with a special guest and supporters of the CBISD percussion program. Epic finale. Call 979-345-5147.
Brazoria Passion Play “The Promise”
7 p.m. at First Baptist Church 101 E. San Bernard St., Brazoria. Free performance celebrating the true story of Christ. Free childcare for preschoolers. Call 979-798-2340.
APRIL 10
SWEENY COMMUNITY FORUM
6 p.m. First Methodist Church Family Life Center, 207 E. 1st Street, Sweeny. Moderated forum for local political candidates. Status reports provided for city, school and hospital district. Meet and greet to stay in touch with your community. Email agatha_a_sanchez@yahoo.com.
APRIL 11
FREE TAX HELP
1 to 5 p.m. at Brazoria Community Library, 620 S. Brooks, Brazoria. Volunteers help prepare and file tax returns for low- to moderate-income taxpayers of all ages with an emphasis on those 60 and older. AARP membership not required. Bring Social Security cards for everyone on the return, photo ID and all relevant tax documents including 2020 and 2021 tax returns. Final week. Call 979-756-6462.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.