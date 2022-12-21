10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Freeport LNG Theater, 400 College Boulevard, Clute. $5 per person. Call 979-265-7661.
Preschool Story Time
10:30 a.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Movers and Shakers
10:30 a.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-345-3394.
Story time
11 a.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
DEC. 22
Movers and Shakers
10:30 to 11 a.m. at the Brazoria Community Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-798-2372.
DEC. 23
CHRISTMAS CELEBRATION
6 p.m. at Gulf Coast Christian Center, 725 W. Brazos Ave., West Columbia. Special Christmas service with communion, immediately followed by meal and festivities. Call 979-345-5103.
Weekly dance
7:30 to 11 p.m. at Angleton American Legion Post 241, 1021 S. Highway 288-B, Angleton. Open to the public. $10 per person. Bar serves beer, wines and setups. Call 979-299-4440.
Celebrate Recovery
7 p.m. at Magnolia Bible Church, 17371 CR 809, Brazoria. All welcome. Call James Teague Sr. at 979-292-9035.
CANDLELIGHT SERVICE
6 to 7 p.m. at Bethel Presbyterian Church in East Columbia, 119 CR 300G, West Columbia. Christmas Eve Candlelight Service. Hear the Christmas story, sing carols by candlelight. Call 979-345-3717.
DEC. 28
Preschool Story Time
10:30 a.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Movers and Shakers
10:30 a.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-345-3394.
Story time
11 a.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
DEC. 30
Weekly dance
7:30 to 11 p.m. at Angleton American Legion Post 241, 1021 S. Highway 288-B, Angleton. Open to the public. $10 per person. Bar serves beer, wines and setups. Call 979-299-4440.
Celebrate Recovery
7 p.m. at Magnolia Bible Church, 17371 CR 809, Brazoria. All welcome. Call James Teague Sr. at 979-292-9035.
DEC. 31
Bet on the Arts Casino Night & Gala
8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332. Party the night away with heavy hors d’oeuvres, casino games, BYOB, a DJ and dance floor, photo booth, party favors and ball drop at midnight. Gambling and gambling activities are simulations only; cash and prizes of tangible value will not be awarded. Cocktail attire recommended. Call 979-265-7661.
