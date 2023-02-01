FEB. 1
Movers and Shakers
10:30 a.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-345-3394.
Preschool Story Time
10:30 a.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
“This Worst Of Evils … Slavery In Brazoria County”
9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily at Freeport Historical Museum, 311 E. Park Ave. The new exhibit shares the narratives of the enslaved who labored local plantations. Call 979-233-0066.
FEB. 2
CORNERSTONE GRAND OPENING
4 to 6 p.m. at 525 E. Brazos Ave., West Columbia. Grand opening and ribbon-cutting for Cornerstone Builders, 979-297-4433.
State of the County
11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Central Brazoria County Business Park, 4005 Technology Drive, Angleton. Presented by Economic Development Alliance for Brazoria County. Table sponsorships available. Members $30, prospective members $40. Register at edabc.memberzone.com/eventregistration/register/108. Call 979-848-0560.
The Freeport Project Open House
4 to 7 p.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332. Provide public with information about project progress with improvements to the existing hurricane flood protection system in Freeport area. Email S2GFreeport@usace.army.mil.
FEB. 3
Brazoria County Retired Teachers Association
11:15 a.m. at Bethel Presbyterian Church, 119 CR 300G, West Columbia.The program will be presented by Lucy May of the Women’s Center of Brazoria County. Contact Blanca Ochoa at 979-799-5184 or bochoa5000@gmail.com.
Brazosport Symphony Orchestra League Coffee
10 a.m. at Chapelwood United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 300 Willow Drive, Lake Jackson. Conductor Brian Casey previews the symphony’s “Fiesta de la Musica” concert; free to public. Call Patty Swords at 979-480-4949.
Weekly dance
7:30 to 11 p.m. at Angleton American Legion Post 241, 1021 S. Highway 288-B, Angleton. Open to the public. $10 per person. Bar serves beer, wines and setups. Call 979-299-4440.
FEB. 4
GALENTINE’S GIRLS DAY OUT
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Shopping, sipping and socializing at the following locations: Carta Valley Market, Flowers and Gifts by Mary Lee, Harper’s Mercantile, Lady Bug Gifts, Lucy Goose Market, Not Forgotten, Madeline’s, Turquoise Saddle, Boutique at Wells Florist, Wintle & Co., donate canned goods for Columbia Methodist Church food pantry to win a prize, 979-345-3921.
BRAZOSPORT SYMPHONY CONCERT
7:30 p.m. at The Clarion, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. “Fiesta de le Musica” concert features a tour of the colorful music of Mexico, Cuba, Spain, Puerto Rico, Brazil and more. Tickets $30 adults, seniors/veterans $22 and children $15. Call 979-230-3156 of visit bcfas.org.
FEB. 6
Vision Duo
7:30 to 9 p.m. at The Clarion at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Violinist Ariel Horowitz and percussionist Britton Rene Collins performs classical work with a contemporary twist. Tickets are $20 adults, $15 seniors and $10 students. Call 979-230-3658.
FEB. 7
VISION 2023
8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at West Columbia Civic Center, 512 E. Brazos Ave., West Columbia. Annual breakfast meeting, West Columbia Chamber of Commerce presents state of the community through various reports from city stakeholders, chamber will name Legacy Awards, Sponsored by Hagan Insurance Agency and Sweeny Community Hospital, 979-345-3921.
AARP Tax-Aide
1 to 5 p.m. every Tuesday at the Brazoria Community Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Free. Volunteers help prepare and file income tax returns for low- to moderate-income taxpayers of all ages with an emphasis on those 60 and older. AARP membership not required. Bring Social Security cards for everyone on the return, photo ID and all relevant tax documents, including 2021 tax returns. Call 979-476-8232.
FEB. 9
Water Circus
7:30 p.m. at Brazos Mall, 100 Highway 332, Lake Jackson. A night of magic, water, mermaids and more. Purchase tickets at silver.cirqueitalia.com; tickets $10 to $50. Call 979-297-8001.
FEB. 11
Valentine Dance
7 to 11 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 219 CR 762, Brazoria. Dinner and dance with a DJ. Admission is $25 per person. Call 979-798-2288.
