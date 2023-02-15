FEB. 15
Movers and Shakers
10:30 a.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-345-3394.
Preschool Story Time
10:30 a.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Free Diabetic Classes
9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Healthy South Texas Annex Building, 100 Medical Drive. Call Anna Helguero at 979-285-1990.
FEB. 16
FIRE SAFETY SEMINAR
3 p.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave., West Columbia. Fire Marshal Marvin Kilsby shares fire safety information to keep senior citizens safe. 979-345-3394.
SPRING GARDENING TIPS
6 p.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road, Sweeny. Learn what gardening chores are essential this time of year. 979-548-2567.
FEB. 17
TABLETOP GAME PETTING ZOO
4 to 6 p.m. Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St., Brazoria. Play tabletop games. 979-798-2372.
Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express
7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Freeport LNG Theater, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Murder mystery filled with twists, turns and fantastic characters. Tickets $22 adults and $16 for students. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org.
Back To Our Roots With Tony Jackson
7:30 p.m. at The Clarion, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Concert featuring rising country music singer. Tickets $65 adults, $60 senior/bc employee, and $25 BC students/child. Call 979-230-3156 or visit clarion.brazosport.edu.
Celebrate Recovery
7 p.m. at Magnolia Bible Church, 17371 CR 809, Brazoria. All welcome. Call James Teague Sr. at 979-292-9035.
FEB. 18
MARDI GRAS IN SWEENY
8 a.m. at A.M. “Chick” Anderson Park, Sweeny. Sweeny Beautification presents Mardi Gras Gumbo and Crawfish Cookoff, parade, vendors, Zydeco music and more. Check Sweeny Beautification Facebook page for information. Contact 979-235-0519 or keepsweenybeautiful@gmail.com.
SOUTHWESTERN CIRCLE RIDE
9 a.m. from 329 Ellis Lane to Columbia Rosenwald School at 247 E. Brazos Ave., West Columbia. Southwestern Trail Riders will host a children’s Circle Ride ending with a tour of the historic Rosenwald School. Call Trail Boss Rosetta Gray at 281-414-9134.
BLACK HISTORY CELEBRATION
11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Brazoria Heritage Civic Center and Museum, 202 W. Smith St., Brazoria. Brazoria Black History Museum honors Mary Jo Powell and her efforts to preserve the Brazoria Civic Club “Hut” project and her duty to the community. Funds raised during the celebration will assist with restoration of the Hut. Activities include silent auction, history of Black music, homemade ice cream, a book sale, history of hair braiding and more. Call Powell 979-418-8156 or Berenice Smith at 979-964-3563
WILLING WORKERS BANQUET
6:30 p.m. Sweeny Community Center, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road, Sweeny. Sweeny District Willing Workers’ 46th annual Scholarship Banquet. Guest speaker is Dr. William King III. Tickets $30 for adults. Call Sylvia Gibson at 979-345-4313.
BCFA Science Fair Public Showcase
9:30 a.m. at Brazoria County Fairgrounds, 901 S. Downing St., Angleton. Call 979-849-6416.
FEB. 19
Texas Flag Retirement Ceremony
2 to 3 p.m. at Jackson Plantation Historic Site, 1030 FM 2004, Lake Jackson. Call 979-297-1570.
FEB. 21
Chili Luncheon
11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 310 N. McKinney St., Sweeny. Enjoy a lunch of chili with all the trimmings and dessert; Dine-in or Drive-thru. Call 979-548-2020.
Free Pancake Supper
5 to 7 p.m. at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 201 E. Clay St., West Columbia. First come, first serve. Call 979-345-3456.
FEB. 23
MLKCC Poster/Essay Award Ceremony
6:30 p.m. at Brazosport College Gator Hall, 500 College Drive Room H100, Lake Jackson. Call Jessica Willis at 979-848-6495 or Esther Williams at 979-848-7750.
FEB. 24
Fish Fry
5 to 7 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 219 CR 762, Brazoria. $15 plates with fish, sides, dessert, and tea; dine in or to go plates. Call 979-798-2288.
