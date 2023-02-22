FEB. 22
ASHES TO GO
3 to 5:15 p.m. at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 201 E. Clay St., West Columbia. Receive ashes in the shape of a cross while staying in the car on Ash Wednesday. 979-345-3456.
“This Worst Of Evils … Slavery In Brazoria County”
9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays through March 4 at Freeport Historical Museum, 311 E. Park Ave. New exhibit shares the narratives of the enslaved who labored local plantations. Museum admission $5 adults, $3 children, senior citizens and military. Call 979-233-0066 or visit www.facebook.com/freeportmuseum.
Movers and Shakers
10:30 a.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-345-3394.
Preschool Story Time
10:30 a.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
FEB. 23
HIGHWAY 36 MEETING
7 p.m. at West Columbia Civic Center, 518 E. Brazos Ave., West Columbia. Texas Department of Transportation officials and contractor Webber, LLC will meet with businesses and residents about the $37 million widening project of SH 36 between SH 35 and FM 522. Displays of the project, anticipated timelines and more available.
FOOD DISTRIBUTION
9 a.m. Greater Mount Zion Church, 6437 FM 521, Brazoria. Food distribution of fish, fruits, vegetables and more. 979-798-8362.
GARDEN CLUB
6 p.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road, Sweeny. Share tips and tricks with fellow gardeners. 979-548-2567.
MLK POSTER/ESSAY AWARD CEREMONY
6:30 p.m. at Brazosport College, Gator Hall (main campus building) 500 College Drive, Room H100, Lake Jackson. Contact Jessica Willis 979-848-6495 or Esther Williams 979-848-7750, or visit www.mlkcc.org.
Scholastic Bowl
7 p.m. at Dow Arena Theater, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Adult and high school teams welcomed for an evening of trivia and fun. Teams of four work together and, over three rounds, answer a litany of questions concerning, art, science, pop culture and local interests. $100 per team. Call 979-265-7661.
Airways, Railways, and Waterways
10:45 a.m. at Central Brazoria County Business Park, 4005 Technology Drive, Angleton. $35 at the door or $30 pay in advance; table sponsors available. Contact Tammy at tammy@angletonchamber.org or 979-849-6443.
Brazosport College Choir Concert
7 p.m. at The Clarion, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Free admission. Call 979-230-3156.
Movers and Shakers
10:30 to 11 a.m. at the Brazoria Community Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-798-2372.
FEB. 24
Fish Fry
5 to 7 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 219 CR 762, Brazoria. $15 plates with fish, sides, dessert, and tea; dine in or to go plates. Call 979-798-2288.
Celebrate Recovery
7 p.m. at Magnolia Bible Church, 17371 CR 809, Brazoria. All welcome. Call James Teague Sr. at 979-292-9035.
FEB. 25
VOLUNTEER INCOME TAX ASSISTANCE
9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Greater Mount Zion Church, 6437 FM 521, Brazoria. Income tax preparation assistance. Bring W-2, 1099s, for all forms of income, 1098 forms, child care provider information, tax ID number, Social Security card or ITIN for each family member, bank routing number, previous year’s tax return, 1095A for Marketplace Insurance. 979-798-8362
GAME ON AT BRAZORIA LIBRARY
11 a.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Teens ages 12-18 compete in the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Tournament. Call 979-798-2372.
Introduce A Girl To Engineering Day
1 to 3 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library meeting room, 250 Circle Way. Must RSVP limited participants for ages 8 and up. Learn what engineers do, meet and engineer, and engineering design challenge. Contact at 979-418-071 or superscienceparties31@gmail.com.
50th Anniversary Gala: 6 p.m. at Dow Academic Center, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Semi Formal celebration milestone with dinner, silent auction, and comedy show. Purchase tickets and sponsorships at bachkids.org. Call 979-230-3100.
FEB. 28
AARP Tax-Aide
1 to 5 p.m. every Tuesday through April 11 at the Brazoria Community Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Free. Volunteers help prepare and file income tax returns for low- to moderate-income taxpayers of all ages with an emphasis on those 60 and older. AARP membership not required. Bring Social Security cards for everyone on the return, photo ID and all relevant tax documents, including 2021 tax returns. Call 979-476-8232.
BOOK CLUB
3 p.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos, West Columbia. Meet and discuss “The Long Flight Home” by Alan Hlad. 979-345-3394.
MARCH 2
FENTANYL AWARENESS, NARCAN TRAINING
6:30 p.m. at Victory Church, 208 Lazy Lane, Brazoria. Contact Janice Stahl at 903-830-5040.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.