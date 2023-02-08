FEB. 8
Movers and Shakers
10:30 a.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-345-3394.
Preschool Story Time
10:30 a.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
FEB 9
FOOD DISTRIBUTION
9 a.m. Greater Mount Zion Church, 6437 FM 521, Brazoria. Food distribution of fish, fruits, vegetables and more. 979-798-8362
WALK OF HONOR MEET & GREET
5:30-7 p.m. Sweeny High School, 600 E. Ashley Wilson Road, Sweeny. Walk of Honor Meet and Greet to learn more about the project and individuals who have contributed to it. sweenyisdpaverproject@gmail.com.
Water Circus
Daily performances through Sunday at Brazos Mall, 100 Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Cirque Italia presents a night of magic, water, mermaids and more. Find tickets and showtimes at silver.cirqueitalia.com. Call 979-297-8001.
FEB. 10
PINK LADY LUNCHEON
11:30 a.m. Sweeny Community Center, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road, Sweeny. Sweeny Community Hospital Pink Ladies are bringing back their annual luncheon with a style show by Madeline’s of West Columbia. Tickets $25. Sponsorships available. Call Kari Schroeter at 979-548-1877.
FEB. 11
GRAND OPENING 3RD ANNIVERSARY
9 a.m. to 4 p.m., 108 S. 17th St., West Columbia. Anniversary of the ribbon cutting for Carta Valley Market, Line Cutterz, UP School and Hippie Soul. Live music by the Zack Walther Band, kids activities, crawfish, games and more. 979-319-0302
BAKE SALE/SHOW & TELL
11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Marina Park, Twin Lakes Boulevard West, Columbia Lakes. New animal rescue, Ray’s Animal Planet, hosts first fundraiser in quest for 501©3 status. Email raysanimalplanet@gmail.com.
VALENTINE DANCE
7 to 11 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 219 CR 762, Brazoria. Dinner and dance with DJ. $25 per person. Call 979-798-2288.
FEB. 12
SUPER BOWL DINNER FUNDRAISER
11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. 313 W. Jackson St., West Columbia. West Columbia Chapter St. John’s Masonic Lodge 5 AF&AM hosts its annual Super Bowl Dinner fundraiser, pulled pork stuffed baked potatoes, bake sale. $10; dine in or carry out. Call 979-345-3929.
FEB. 14
LEGION HALL RIBBON CUTTING
10 a.m. American Legion Mattson-Ringgold Post 503, 219 Veterans Memorial Park Drive, West Columbia. Ribbon cutting for the refurbished facility. Call 979-345-3921.
VALENTINE’S DAY BANQUET
10:30 a.m. Columbia Christian Senior Citizens Center, 629 E. Bernard St., West Columbia. Valentine’s Day king and queen to be crowned. Music by Paul “Duke” Gamino. Banquet meal with brisket and gravy $8 per plate. Reservation required. Call 979-345-5955.
AARP Tax-Aide
1 to 5 p.m. every Tuesday through April 11 at the Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Free. Volunteers help prepare and file income tax returns for low- to moderate-income taxpayers of all ages with an emphasis on those 60 and older. AARP membership not required. Bring Social Security cards for everyone on the return, photo ID and all relevant tax documents, including 2021 tax returns. Call 979-476-8232.
FEB. 21
Chili Luncheon
11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 310 N. McKinney St., Sweeny. Enjoy a lunch of Dine-in or Drive-thru. Call 979-548-2020.
