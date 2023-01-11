JAN. 11
Preschool Story Time
10:30 a.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Story time
11 a.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
Movers and Shakers
10:30 a.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-345-3394.
JAN. 12
MLK COMMUNITY WORSHIP SERVICE
7 p.m. at First Missionary Baptist Church Family Life Center, 523 N. Parrish St., Angleton. Guest speaker Pastor Joseph Mayes from Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church of Angleton. Contact Terry Gordon at 979-549-6772 or Rev. L.C. Dews 979-292-5081.
Movers and Shakers
10:30 to 11 a.m. at the Brazoria Community Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-798-2372.
Kidz Art Class
2 to 4 p.m at Brazosport Center for the Arts And Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. For kids ages 8-13; teaches creative expression with a variety of drawing and painting techniques. Registration $75. Call 979-265-7661.
Catalyst Program Open House
5:30 to 7 p.m. at BASF Center for Process Technology at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Learn more about the Catalyst, chemical technology process operations and instrumentation programs. Contact 979-230-3431 or catalyst@brazosport.edu.
JAN. 13
Celebrate Recovery
7 p.m. at Magnolia Bible Church, 17371 CR 809, Brazoria. All welcome. Call James Teague Sr. at 979-292-9035.
Weekly dance
7:30 to 11 p.m. at Angleton American Legion Post 241, 1021 S. Highway 288-B, Angleton. Open to the public. $10 per person. Bar serves beer, wines and setups. Call 979-299-4440.
JAN. 14
ROCKEY’S FIRE BENEFIT
11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Brazoria Civic Center, 202 W. Smith St., Brazoria.. Fundraiser to help Rockey Gibson recover from a fire in October that destroyed his special events center. Barbecue plates provided by Kenjo’s BBQ are $10, silent auction from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., live auction at 1 p.m., raffle, lotto hat, chicken bingo, bake sale and bouncy house for the kids, live music by Aaron Kantor. For tickets/donations call Cindy West 979-824-2276, Gene West at 979-824-2536, Treasa Bevers at 979-848-6907, Michelle Yarnall at 817-907-5140, Megan Gibson at 979-417-7280 or Rockey Gibson at 979-201-2865
MLK COMMEMORATIVE BANQUET
6 p.m. at Dow Academic Center at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Guest speaker Professor Dr. Kimberly McLeod, associate vice president of economic and academic development at Texas A&M University-Commerce. Tickets $50 adults, $30 students. Contact Dorothy Thomas at 979-417-6187 or Esther Williams at 979-848-7750.
“Unusual Sibling: Earth, Moon and Sun Show”
1 to 2 p.m. at BASF Planetarium, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Explore the relationship between Earth, moon and sun with the help of Coyote, an amusing character adapted from Native American oral traditions. Adults $5, 12 and younger $3, members free. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org.
JAN. 16
MLK GRAND PARADE & FESTIVAL
11 a.m. parade starts in downtown Freeport from Fourth Street/Park Avenue to Freeport Municipal Park. Registration deadline noon Jan. 14. Festival begins 1 p.m. at Freeport Municipal Park. Festival contact: Winston Rossow at 979-480-4169. Vendor fee: $50. Vendor registration deadline is Jan. 14. Parade contact Will Brooks at 979-297-2801 or 979-202-7590. Go to www.mlkcc.org to register for the parade, festival and vendors. Festival vendor contact Carolyn Edwards at 979-417-6269.
JAN. 17
Planetarium Show
7 p.m. at BASF Planetarium, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Presenting “Galileo’s Telescope.” Explore Galileo’s vision in this interactive show. Admission $5 adults, $3 students. Call 979-265-7661.
JAN. 18
Preschool Story Time
10:30 a.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Story time
11 a.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
Movers and Shakers
10:30 a.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-345-3394.
JAN. 19
Movers and Shakers
10:30 to 11 a.m. at the Brazoria Community Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-798-2372.
JAN. 20
Celebrate Recovery
7 p.m. at Magnolia Bible Church, 17371 CR 809, Brazoria. All welcome. Call James Teague Sr. at 979-292-9035.
Weekly dance
7:30 to 11 p.m. at Angleton American Legion Post 241, 1021 S. Highway 288-B, Angleton. Open to the public. $10 per person. Bar serves beer, wines and setups. Call 979-299-
JAN. 26
BRAZORIA CHAMBER BREAKFAST
8:30 a.m. at Brazoria City Hall, 201 S. Main St. City Manager Sheila Williams will give an update on city projects. Chamber Executive Director Ashley Lancaster will discuss the new chamber website and plans for the new year. Free to the public and members. Sponsored by Wayman Hutchings with Adeptability Corp. Call 979-798-6100.
