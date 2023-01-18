JAN. 18
Preschool Story Time
10:30 a.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Story time
11 a.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
Movers and Shakers
10:30 a.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-345-3394.
JAN. 19
Movers and Shakers
10:30 to 11 a.m. at the Brazoria Community Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-798-2372.
JAN. 20
Celebrate Recovery
7 p.m. at Magnolia Bible Church, 17371 CR 809, Brazoria. All welcome. Call James Teague Sr. at 979-292-9035.
Homeschool Resources
10:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Families are invited to learn more about library resources and how to navigate all available options for homeschool use. Call 979-415-2590.
JAN. 21
Varner Hogg Market Day
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Varner-Hogg Plantation State Historic Site, 1702 N. 13th St., West Columbia. Free admission during market hours. Call 979-345-4656.
Delfeayo Marsalis With Brazosport Jazz Orchestra
7:30 to 9 p.m. at the Clarion, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Tickets: $35 Adult; $30 Senior/BC Employee/FSA; $10 BC Student & Child. Call 979-230-3658.
Dunes Day
9 a.m. to noon at Stahlman Park, 2211 Bluewater Highway, Surfside Beach. Rebuild, restore and strengthen dunes using donated Christmas trees. Contact Mike at 979-864-1541 or mikem@brazoria-county.com.
JAN. 26
BRAZORIA CHAMBER BREAKFAST
8:30 a.m. at Brazoria City Hall, 201 S. Main St. City Manager Sheila Williams will give an update on city projects. Chamber Executive Director Ashley Lancaster will discuss the new chamber website and plans for the new year. Free to the public and members. Sponsored by Wayman Hutchings with Adeptability Corp. Call 979-798-6100.
JAN. 27
OLIVER!
7:30 p.m. in the Sweeny High School auditorium, 600 E. Ashley Wilson Road, Sweeny. Oliver! Play by Sweeny High School Theatre Department, Sweeny ISD Chorale program with a grant from Sweeny ISD Education Foundation. $10 adults, $5 students and senior citizens. 979-491-8000.
JAN. 28
7th ANNUAL WILD GAME & WINE CAMOFEST
Noon to 6 p.m. Sample wild-caught game, fish, fowl and local wineries. Live entertainment, shopping with specialty vendors, Texas beer, kids’ activities. 1700 7th St., Bay City. 979-245-8081.
OLIVER!
7:30 p.m. in the Sweeny High School auditorium, 600 E. Ashley Wilson Road, Sweeny. Oliver! Play by Sweeny High School Theatre Department, Sweeny ISD Chorale program with a grant from Sweeny ISD Education Foundation. $10 adults, $5 students and senior citizens. 979-491-8000.
FEB. 2
CORNERSTONE GRAND OPENING
4 to 6 p.m. at 525 E. Brazos Ave., West Columbia. Grand opening and ribbon-cutting for Cornerstone Builders, 979-297-4433.
FEB. 4
GALENTINE’S GIRLS DAY OUT
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Shopping, sipping and socializing at the following locations: Carta Valley Market, Flowers and Gifts by Mary Lee, Harper’s Mercantile, Lady Bug Gifts, Lucy Goose Market, Not Forgotten, Madeline’s, Turquoise Saddle, Boutique at Wells Florist, Wintle & Co. Donate canned goods for Columbia Methodist Church food pantry to win a prize, 979-345-3921.
FEB. 7
VISION 2023
8:30 a.m. at West Columbia Civic Center, 512 E. Brazos Ave., West Columbia. Annual breakfast meeting, West Columbia Chamber of Commerce presents state of the community through various reports from city stakeholders, chamber will name Legacy Awards, Sponsored by Hagan Insurance Agency and Sweeny Community Hospital, 979-345-3921.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.