JAN. 25
Movers and Shakers
10:30 a.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-345-3394.
Preschool Story Time
10:30 a.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
JAN. 26
BRAZORIA CHAMBER BREAKFAST
8:30 a.m. at Brazoria City Hall, 201 S. Main St. City Manager Sheila Williams will give an update on city projects. Chamber Executive Director Ashley Lancaster will discuss the new chamber website and plans for the new year. Free to the public and members. Sponsored by Wayman Hutchings with Adeptability Corp. Call 979-798-6100.
FOOD DISTRIBUTION
9 a.m. Greater Mount Zion Church, 6437 FM 521, Brazoria. Food distribution of fish, fruits, vegetables and more. 979-798-8362
POINT IN TIME AT GMZ
6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Greater Mount Zion, 6437 FM 521, Brazoria. GMZ is partnering with the Homeless Coalition of Brazoria County and the United Way to understand homelessness in the area of western Brazoria County. Please send locations of homeless people in the areas of Sweeny, Old Ocean, Mims, Magnolia, Jerusalem, Higgins, Hinkle’s Ferry and Churchill to Loretha Edison, 979-798-8362
JAN. 27
OLIVER!
7:30 p.m. in the Sweeny High School auditorium, 600 E. Ashley Wilson Road, Sweeny. Oliver! Play by Sweeny High School Theatre Department, Sweeny ISD Chorale program with a grant from Sweeny ISD Education Foundation. $10 adults, $5 students and senior citizens. 979-491-8000.
FUN FRIDAY WITH OZOBOTS
4 p.m. Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St., Brazoria. For kids ages 6-11, learn to code with Ozobots. 979-798-2372.
Lorrie Morgan in Concert
7:30 to 9 p.m. at The Clarion at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Tickets: $50 Adult; $45 Senior/BC Employee/FSA; $20 BC Student & Child. Call 979-230-3658.
Celebrate Recovery
7 p.m. at Magnolia Bible Church, 17371 CR 809, Brazoria. All welcome. Call James Teague Sr. at 979-292-9035.
Blood Drive
8:30 to 11:45 a.m. at Barrow Elementary School, 112 Gains St., Brazoria. Contact Anneliese Cole at anneliese.cole@cbisd.com or 979-799-1700.
JAN. 28
7th ANNUAL WILD GAME & WINE CAMOFEST
Noon to 6 p.m. Sample wild-caught game, fish, fowl and local wineries. Live entertainment, shopping with specialty vendors, Texas beer, kids’ activities. 1700 7th St., Bay City. 979-245-8081.
OLIVER!
7:30 p.m. in the Sweeny High School auditorium, 600 E. Ashley Wilson Road, Sweeny. Oliver! Play by Sweeny High School Theatre Department, Sweeny ISD Chorale program with a grant from Sweeny ISD Education Foundation. $10 adults, $5 students and senior citizens. 979-491-8000.
JAN. 29
OLIVER!
3 p.m. Sweeny High School auditorium, 600 E. Ashley-Wilson Road, Sweeny. Oliver! Play by Sweeny High School Theatre Dept., Sweeny ISD Chorale program with a grant from Sweeny ISD Education Foundation. $10 adults, $5 students and senior citizens. 979-491-8000
JAN. 30
BRAZORIA CEMETERY MEETING
5:30 p.m. Brazoria Library large meeting room, 620 S. Brooks St., Brazoria. Cemetery lot owners invited to Brazoria Cemetery Association annual meeting. 979-798-9731
FEB. 2
CORNERSTONE GRAND OPENING
4 to 6 p.m. at 525 E. Brazos Ave., West Columbia. Grand opening and ribbon-cutting for Cornerstone Builders, 979-297-4433.
FEB. 4
GALENTINE’S GIRLS DAY OUT
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Shopping, sipping and socializing at the following locations: Carta Valley Market, Flowers and Gifts by Mary Lee, Harper’s Mercantile, Lady Bug Gifts, Lucy Goose Market, Not Forgotten, Madeline’s, Turquoise Saddle, Boutique at Wells Florist, Wintle & Co., donate canned goods for Columbia Methodist Church food pantry to win a prize, 979-345-3921.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.