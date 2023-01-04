10:30 a.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Story time
11 a.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
Movers and Shakers
10:30 a.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-345-3394.
Blood Drive
1:30 to 5 p.m. at Brazoria County Commissioner Precinct 4, 121 N. 10th St., West Columbia. Call 979-345-1130.
Blood drive
3 to 7:30 p.m. at VFW Post 8551, 7011 FM 1459, Sweeny. Contact Donna James at gjames4488@yahoo.com or 979-236-3248.
Jan. 5
Movers and Shakers
10:30 to 11 a.m. at the Brazoria Community Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-798-2372.
Jan. 6
Brazoria County Retired Teachers Association
11:15 a.m. at Bethel Presbyterian Church, 119 CR 300G, West Columbia.The program will be presented by Lucy May of the Women’s Center of Brazoria County. Contact Blanca Ochoa at 979-799-5184 or bochoa5000@gmail.com.
Celebrate Recovery
7 p.m. at Magnolia Bible Church, 17371 CR 809, Brazoria. All welcome. Call James Teague Sr. at 979-292-9035.
JAN. 7
MLK MUSIC CELEBRATION
6 p.m. at Greater Mount Zion Church, 6437 FM 521, Brazoria. Houston recording artist Dr. Anthony McBeth will perform. Contact Mary Frances Hall at 713-299-5390 or Charlene Moore at 979-235-0154
JAN. 12
MLK COMMUNITY WORSHIP SERVICE
7 p.m. at First Missionary Baptist Church Family Life Center, 523 N. Parrish St., Angleton. Guest speaker Pastor Joseph Mayes from Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church of Angleton. Contact Terry Gordon at 979-549-6772 or Rev. L.C. Dews 979-292-5081
JAN. 14
MLK COMMEMORATIVE BANQUET
6 p.m. at Dow Academic Center at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Guest speaker Dr. Kimberly McLeod, associate vice president of economic and academic development at Texas A&M University-Commerce. Tickets $50 adults, $30 students. Contact Dorothy Thomas at 979-417-6187 or Esther Williams at 979-848-7750.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.