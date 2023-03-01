MARCH 1
Movers and Shakers
10:30 a.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-345-3394.
Preschool Story Time
10:30 a.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
MARCH 2
Fentanyl awareness
6:30 p.m. at Victory Church, 208 Lazy Lane, Brazoria. Featuring speeches from family members affected by opioid overdose and training on how to use NARCAN to offset the effects of the drugs. Contact Janice Stahl at 903-830-5040.
MARCH 3
Fish Fry
5 to 7 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 219 CR 762, Brazoria. $15 plates with fish, sides, dessert, and tea; dine in or to go plates. Call 979-798-2288.
Celebrate Recovery
7 p.m. at Magnolia Bible Church, 17371 CR 809, Brazoria. All welcome. Call James Teague Sr. at 979-292-9035.
Brazoria County Retired Teachers Association
11:15 a.m. at Bethel Presbyterian Church, 119 CR 300G, West Columbia. The program will be a presentation by the Brazoria County Master Gardeners. Contact Blanca Ochoa at 979-799-5184 or bochoa5000@gmail.com.
COUNTRY STORE SALE
1 to 4 p.m. at Columbia Christian Senior Citizens Center, 629 E. Bernard St., West Columbia. Sales support meals for senior citizens. Call 979-345-5955
FISH FRY
4 to 7 p.m. at Central EMS, 400 N. 13th St., West Columbia. 2023 Columbia High School Project Graduation fundraiser, Quentin Fojtik will be cooking fried fish and shrimp; baked goods for sale. $15 per plate. Call Ashley at 979-418-3951.
DAMON LITTLE LEAGUE COOK-OFF, AUCTION
Various times at West of the Brazos Bar and Grill, 23220 Highway 36, Damon. 17th annual barbecue cook off and fundraiser to support Damon Little League, Fajita judging Friday;. $20 entry. Contact Doc at 979-313-3369 or papadoc043@gmail.com, or Greg at 281-830-5860 or greggray.coast@gmail.com.
MARCH 4
BRAZORIA’S 19TH HERITAGE DAY
7 to 9 a.m. at Brazoria Heritage Foundation, 202 W. Smith St., Brazoria. Breakfast in cafeteria; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. educational and interactive demonstration booths; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. kids activities/games, pony rides; 10 a.m. parade; 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. outside vendor arts and crafts show; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. car show; 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. lunch in cafeteria; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. entertainment on pavilion. Sponsored by Brazoria Heritage Foundation and Brazoria Chamber of Commerce. Contact bhf@brazoriahf.org, brazoriachamber@brazoriachamber.net or call Ashley at 979-798-6100
CAR & MOTORCYCLE SHOW
8 a.m. registration at 202 W. Smith St., Brazoria. Open car and motorcycle show sponsored by the Mid-Coast Corvette Club. Judging at 11 a.m.; awards at 2 p.m. Visit www.midcoastcorvetteclub.org
REIFEL’S CELEBRATES 30 YEARS
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Reifel’s Feed & Ranch Supply, 2822 FM 521, Brazoria. Band, vendors, prizes and more. Call 979-798-2898 or visit reifelsfeed.com
SMITTY’S 1-YEAR ANNIVERSARY
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Smitty’s General Store & Pottery Studio, 1019 N. Brooks, Brazoria. One-year anniversary market. Vendors, door prizes, free refreshments. Call Monica at 361-217-0716
COUNTRY STORE SALE
8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Columbia Christian Senior Citizens Center, 629 E. Bernard St., West Columbia. Sales support meals for senior citizens. Call 979-345-5955
BRAZORIA GUN SHOW
9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Lloyd Thomas Gym at Brazoria Heritage Foundation, 205 Nevada St., Brazoria. $5 entry fee for anyone over age 12 good for both days. To reserve table/booth call Bruce Gotcher 979-798-8075, Denise Gotcher at 979-235-0103 or David Jordan at 979-824-0455 bhf@brazoriahf.org
DAMON LITTLE LEAGUE COOK OFF, AUCTION
Various times at West of the Brazos Bar and Grill, 23220 SH 36, Damon. 17th annual barbecue cook off and fundraiser to support Damon Little League. Beans, ribs, chicken and brisket judging Saturday. Live auction starts 2:30 p.m. followed by cook-off awards ceremony. Contact Doc at 979-313-3369, papadoc043@gmail.com or Greg at 281-830-5860, greggray.coast@gmail.com
MARCH 5
BRAZORIA GUN SHOW
9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Lloyd Thomas Gym at Brazoria Heritage Foundation, 205 Nevada St., Brazoria. $5 entry fee for anyone over age 12 good for both days. To reserve table/booth call Bruce Gotcher 979-798-8075, Denise Gotcher at 979-235-0103 or David Jordan at 979-824-0455 bhf@brazoriahf.org
Blood Drive
12:45 to 4 p.m. at First Baptist Church West Columbia, 222 S. Broad St. Family Life Center. Contact David Brake at 979-285-8773 or davidbrake58@gmail.com.
MARCH 7
AARP Tax-Aide
1 to 5 p.m. every Tuesday through April 11 at the Brazoria Community Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Free. Volunteers help prepare and file income tax returns for low- to moderate-income taxpayers of all ages with an emphasis on those 60 and older. AARP membership not required. Bring Social Security cards for everyone on the return, photo ID and all relevant tax documents, including 2021 tax returns. Call 979-476-8232.
MARCH 8
Blood Drive
8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Sweeny High School, 600 E. Ashley Wilson Road. All successful donors will receive a $10 Tango digital gift card and a free ticket to Big Rivers Water Park and Adventures. Email Christi Wesley at cwesley@sweenyisd.org.
MARCH 9
FOOD DISTRIBUTION
9 a.m. Greater Mount Zion Church, 6437 FM 521, Brazoria. Food distribution of fish, fruits, vegetables and more. 979-798-8362.
