MARCH 15
Brazoria National Wildlife Refuge Open House
11 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through Sunday at 2022 CR 227, Angleton. Free and open to the public. Nature-related crafts and activities; reptile and mammal encounter; scavenger hunt; nature learning centers with a focus on butterflies and other refuge wildlife; information about refuge trails, migrating and native waterfowl and song birds as well as flowers, spiders, mammals and more. Call 979-964-4011, or visit refugefriends.org or www.facebook.com/FOBWR.
Family Spring Break Activity
11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Bring the whole family and have fun playing games on our Nintendo Switch. Call 979-548-2567.
Blood Drive
3 to 7:30 p.m. at American Legion Post #503, West Columbia. Contact Tom Prowell at 713-408-4796 or atprowell99@gmail.com.
Preschool Story Time
10:30 a.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Story time
11 a.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
Movers and Shakers
10:30 a.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-345-3394.
Vendor Registration for Spring Family Day
Event is 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 8 at Brazoria Heritage Foundation Civic Center, 202 W. Smith St., Brazoria. Sponsored by the Brazoria Masonic Lodge 327. Contact Andrew Kanter at 979-481-7035 or Sammy Chambless at 979-235-0904.
MARCH 16
Family Marble Madness
11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Challenge all comers to a game of classic marbles. Call 979-548-2567.
Movers and Shakers
10:30 to 11 a.m. at the Brazoria Community Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-798-2372.
Blood Drive
3:15 to 7:30 p.m. at Brazoria Telephone Co., 315 W. Texas St., Brazoria. Contact Dennis Payne at 979-799-2064 or dennis@btel.com.
MARCH 17
Fish Fry
5 to 7 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 219 CR 762, Brazoria. $15 plates with fish, sides, dessert, and tea; dine in or to go plates. Call 979-798-2288.
Marble Mazes
3 to 5 p.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Ages 5-11 build marble mazes. Call 979-798-2372.
Family Spring Break Activity
11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Let your imagination run wild and create with our big bucket of lego blocks. Call 979-548-2567.
MARCH 18
BOOK SALE
9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Brazoria County Fairgrounds, 901 S. Downing St., Angleton. Brazoria County Library System Foundation sponsors its annual book sale of thousands of discarded, donated books and more. Cash or check. Nothing over $1. 979-864-1505
Movie Nights At The Ballpark
7:30 p.m. at 902 Masonic Oak Drive, Brazoria. Bring your lawn chairs or blankets and enjoy the movie “Angels in the Outfield.” Free for public, concession stand with be open; no outside food or drinks. Email at brazorialittleleague.36@gmail.com.
Flower Power
3 to 5 p.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Teens 12 to 18 years old learn how to pot a plant after painting a terra cotta pot. Call 979-798-2372.
Family Saturday Social
11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Come by anytime for family fun with lots of toys, puzzles and board games. Call 979-548-2567.
Conjunto Overload
4 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park (The Gazebo), 115 E. Magnolia St., Angleton. Mano A Mano Finale Tejano & Zydeco Accordion Shootout. Call 979-665-1923.
Spring Astronomy Day
Noon to 3 p.m. at Brazosport Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Safe solar viewing; star party includes ViewSpace, an exhibit from the Space Telescope Science Institute, home of NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope. Call 979-265-7661 or visit www.brazosportcenter.org.
MARCH 19
BOOK SALE
11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Brazoria County Fairgrounds, 901 S. Downing St., Angleton. Brazoria County Library System Foundation sponsors its annual book sale of thousands of discarded, donated books and more. Cash or check. Nothing over $1. 979-864-1505
MARCH 21
AARP Tax-Aide
1 to 5 p.m. every Tuesday through April 11 at the Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Free. Volunteers help prepare and file income tax returns for low- to moderate-income taxpayers of all ages with an emphasis on those 60 and older. AARP membership not required. Bring Social Security cards for everyone on the return, photo ID and all relevant tax documents, including 2021 tax returns. Call 979-476-8232.
Story Time
10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Call 979-345-3394.
Tween Switch Games
6 to 7 p.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Come hang out and play a few Nintendo Switch games with your friends. Call 979-548-2567.
MARCH 22
HALL CHAPEL SPRING REVIVAL
7 p.m. 301 Liberty St., Brazoria. “Revive Us Again” with guest speaker the Rev. Booker T. Randon of Galilee Baptist Church of Brazoria. 979-798-7002.
