MARCH 22
HALL CHAPEL SPRING REVIVAL
7 p.m. 301 Liberty St., Brazoria. “Revive Us Again” with guest speaker the Rev. Booker T. Randon of Galilee Baptist Church of Brazoria. 979-798-7002.
Spring Luncheon Texas Water Policy
11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Central Brazoria County Business Park, 4005 Technology Drive, Angleton. $32 per person to be purchased online or by email. Presented by Lower Brazos River Coalition. Guest speaker Carlos Rubinstein, principal of environmental consulting firm RSAH2O. Email GabeW@eda.bc.com.
Story time
11 a.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
Preschool Story Time
10:30 a.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Movers and Shakers
10:30 a.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-345-3394.
MARCH 23
County Update Luncheon
11 a.m. at Central Brazoria County Business Park, 4005 Technology Drive, Angleton. Guest speaker Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta. Sponsorships available; $35 at the door or $30 in advance. Contact Tammy Bell at tammy@angletonchamber.org or 979-849-6443.
FOOD DISTRIBUTION
9 a.m. Greater Mount Zion Church, 6437 FM 521, Brazoria. Fish, fruits, vegetables and more. Call 979-798-8362
HALL CHAPEL SPRING REVIVAL
7 p.m. 301 Liberty St., Brazoria. “Revive Us Again” with guest speaker the Rev. Kevin Earls of Victory Temple Holiness Church of Brazoria. 979-798-7002.
Family Garden Club
6 to 7 p.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Learn some gardening tips. Call 979-548-2567.
Movers and Shakers
10:30 to 11 a.m. at the Brazoria Community Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-798-2372.
MARCH 24
Alliance For Children Annual Golf Tournament
7 a.m. at Southwyck Golf Club, 2901 Clubhouse Drive, Pearland. $125.00 per player or visit our website- www.cac-bc.org for other support options. Call Jerry Lyons at 979-849-2500.
HALL CHAPEL SPRING REVIVAL
7 p.m. 301 Liberty St., Brazoria. “Revive Us Again” with guest speaker the Rev. Anthony Hall of Trinity Worship and Outreach Ministries of West Columbia. 979-798-7002.
Fish Fry
5 to 7 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 219 CR 762, Brazoria. $15 plate; dine in or to go plates. Call 979-798-2288.
MARCH 25
Family Saturday Social
11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Come by anytime during the day for some family fun with lots of toys, puzzles, and board games. Call 979-548-2567.
Residential Electronics Recycling Event
8 a.m. to noon at Brazoria County Fairgrounds, 901 S. Downing St., Angleton. Computers, laptops, monitors, printers, cable boxes, power cords, stereo amplifiers, cellular phones, hard drives, iPads, TVs and CRTs up to 27 inches (no wood cabinets), and LED TVs up to 50 inches accepted. Email kbcbassociation@gmail.com.
Brew on the Bayou 2023
5 to 9 p.m. at Gulf Coast Bird Observatory, 299 Highway 332, Lake Jackson. $20 advance, $25 at the door. ID required for brew tasting. Live music, food trucks, silent auction and bayou pontoon boat rides. Call 979-480-0999 or visit gcbo.org.
Gathering Place Brain Fair
9 a.m. to noon at Brazoria County Fairgrounds, 901 S. Downing St., Angleton. Exercise lessons, walk-through brain exhibit, scavenger hunt, cooking demos, chat with specialists, health screenings, health-care exhibits and more. Free; proceeds benefit Brazoria County Gathering Place Interfaith Ministries. Call Dale Libby at 979-236-5393 or Brenda Maust at 979-849-5051 or visit gatheringplacebrazoria.org.
Circle The Wagons BBQ Cook Off
4:30 p.m. at Brazoria County Fairgrounds, 901 S. Downing St., Angleton. Heroes parade, auction, washer/cornhole tournaments and vendors. Contact 979-482-3825 or ctw.bbq@gmail.com.
MARCH 26
GARDENING NATIVE, PRAIRIE TOUR
9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Brazos Bend State Park, 21901 FM 762, Needville. Free event includes park admission. Bring lunch. Registration required. 9 a.m. Sign in, coffee and breakfast in dining hall. 10 a.m. Native plants for wet landscapes. 11 a.m. to noon. Gardening for monarchs. Noon lunch. 1 p.m. Native plant sale at Morning Star nursery. 2:30 p.m. Nash Prairie tour. RSVP to Mark at markmorg64@gmail.com.
PORKAPALOOZA
11 a.m., 400 N. 13th St., West Columbia. Fundraiser for Central EMS. Quentin and friends will serve pork chop, sausage, pinto beans and his fabulous potatoes. Drive-thru only. $12 each. 979-345-2390.
Blood Drive
9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Greater Mt. Zion Church, 6437 FM 521, Brazoria. Contact Loretha Edison at 979-798-8362 or littlesister461@hotmail.com.
BCFA Youth Rodeo Series Exhibitions
1 p.m. at Brazoria County Fairgrounds, 901 S. Downing St., Road Angleton. Free admission. Call 979-849-6416.
MARCH 27
West Columbia Friends Meeting
6 to 7 p.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Join and help support the library. Call 979-345-3394.
MARCH 28
Adult Book Club
3 to 4 p.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Discussing The Cartographers by Peng Shepherd. Call 979-345-3394.
Story Time
10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Call 979-345-3394.
