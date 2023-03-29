MARCH 29
Movers and Shakers
10:30 a.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-345-3394.
Story time
11 a.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
Preschool Story Time
10:30 a.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
MARCH 30
Movers and Shakers
10:30 to 11 a.m. at the Brazoria Community Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-798-2372.
BC Jazz Band and Jazz Singers
7:30 p.m. at The Clarion at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. First performance of the spring semester. Free admission; no ticket needed. Call 979-230-3156.
MARCH 31
CHRISTIAN CENTER SALE
1 to 4 p.m., Columbia Christian Senior Citizens Center, 629 E. Bernard St., West Columbia. The Country Store will have a spring sale of clothing, shoes, furniture, crafts and baked goods. 979-345-5955
Fish Fry
5 to 7 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 219 CR 762, Brazoria. $15 plates with fish, sides, dessert, and tea; dine in or to go plates. Call 979-798-2288.
APRIL 1
WEST COLUMBIA SPRING CLEAN
8 a.m. to noon. Meet at West Columbia Civic Center, 512 E. Brazos Ave., West Columbia. Community-wide clean up. Volunteers will receive breakfast, a T-shirt and a taco bar lunch. 979-345-3123
BAR X COMMUNITY-WIDE GARAGE SALE
8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Bar X Ranch, 1169 Bar X Trail, is hosting a community-wide garage sale with food truck vendors: Honey B’s Waffles, Filipp’s Cafe, Gelu Italian Ice and Southern Comfort Coffee. 979-345-2545
CHRISTIAN CENTER SALE
8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Columbia Christian Senior Citizens Center, 629 E. Bernard St., West Columbia. The Country Store will have a spring sale of clothing, shoes, furniture, crafts and baked goods. 979-345-5955
EASTER EGG HUNT FUNDRAISER
10 a.m. to noon at Wild Peach Volunteer Fire Department, 4172 CR 353, Brazoria. Fundraiser for Muscular Dystrophy research. Activities include a bake sale, 50/50 raffle, egg hunt and fire truck rides. Enter your child in the egg hunt for $4 and they can ride in the fire truck for free. Additional rides are $2. 979-798-2351
DANCIN DOLLS SPRING SHOW
2 p.m. 520 S. 16th St., West Columbia. Columbia High School dance team performs its spring show. 979-345-5147
HOMETOWN MARKET
2 to 8 p.m. at 324 E. Brazos Ave, West Columbia. Community of small businesses that meets each first and third Saturday in a farmer’s market-style venue. hometownmarket41@gmail.com
Brazoria Little League Carnival
10 a.m. Masonic Oak Park, 902 Masonic Oak Drive, Brazoria. Brazoria Little League Opening Ceremonies at 10 a.m. Carnival at 11:30 a.m. Crawfish plates $25 includes 3 pounds crawfish, sides and drink. Pickup 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Silent auction 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Live auction 1 p.m. Parade time and route: TBD. Food trucks, moonwalks, carnival games and more. brazorialittleleague.36@gmail.com
Barbecue fundraiser
11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Luke Lutheran Church, Ashley Wilson Road/FM 524, Sweeny. Drive-thru only; $12 brisket or chicken plates. Call 979-548-3535.
Brazosport Symphony in Concert
7:30 p.m. at The Clarion, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Features winners of the 2023 Whit Phillips Memorial Young Artist Competition and themes from “Superman,” “Gladiator” and “Batman films.” Tickets $30 adults, seniors/veterans $22 and children $16. Call 979-230-3156 or visit bcfas.org.
APRIL 2
EASTER EGG HUNT
Noon at Hilltop Fellowship, 1209 Mulcahy St., Damon. Hunt Easter eggs filled with prizes and candy. Have a blast with the egg cannon. Hot dogs. All free. 979-285-7545.
GIANT EGG HUNT
10:30 a.m. at The Christian Center, 725 W. Brazos Ave., West Columbia. Thousands of eggs with chances to win big prizes; ages 2 to 12. Contact www.thechristiancenter.church or 979-345-5103.
APRIL 3
Men’s NCAA Final Watch Party
4 p.m. at St. Joseph’s on the Brazos large hall, 219 CR 762, Brazoria. Free entry bring your own chairs; food concessions available, raffle tickets, and 50/50 tickets available to purchase. Call 979-798-2288.
APRIL 4
AARP Tax-Aide
1 to 5 p.m. every Tuesday through April 11 at the Brazoria Community Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Free. Volunteers help prepare and file income tax returns for low- to moderate-income taxpayers of all ages with an emphasis on those 60 and older. AARP membership not required. Bring Social Security cards for everyone on the return, photo ID and all relevant tax documents, including 2021 tax returns. Call 979-476-8232.
People’s Choice Art Exhibit
11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Brazosport Center for the Arts & Sciences, 400 College Boulevard, Clute. Featuring artwork from Brazosport Art League members. Visitors can vote on their two favorite pieces through May 6. Winners will receive cash prizes. Call 979-265-7661.
APRIL 6
Brazoria Passion Play “The Promise”
7 p.m. at First Baptist Church 101 E. San Bernard St., Brazoria. Free performance celebrating the true story of Christ. Free childcare for preschoolers. Call 979-798-2340.
