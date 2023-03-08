MARCH 8
Blood Drive
8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Sweeny High School, 600 E. Ashley Wilson Road. All successful donors will receive a $10 Tango digital gift card and a free ticket to Big Rivers Water Park and Adventures. Email Christi Wesley at cwesley@sweenyisd.org.
Preschool Story Time
10:30 a.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Story time
11 a.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
Movers and Shakers
10:30 a.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-345-3394.
Women’s Day Project Presentation Panel
6 to 8 p.m. at Guadalajara Grill #2, 107 W. Way, Lake Jackson. Join to celebrate the driving forces of this world and create new ways to help and empower others. RSVP at 979-341-4651 or dm@daniamoreno.com.
MARCH 9
FOOD DISTRIBUTION
9 a.m. Greater Mount Zion Church, 6437 FM 521, Brazoria. Food distribution of fish, fruits, vegetables and more. 979-798-8362.
Movers and Shakers
10:30 to 11 a.m. at the Brazoria Community Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-798-2372.
2023 Ducks Unlimited Banquet
6 p.m. at Dow Academic Center at Brazosport College, 500 College Blvd., Lake Jackson. Table sponsors $60 singles/$100 couples; includes dinner and annual DU membership. Raffles, live auction, silent auction and games. Call Stephen at 361-648-2085.
Pistols And Purses Flamingo Bingo
5:30 p.m. at Brazoria County Fairgrounds Auditorium, 901 S. Downing Road, Angleton. Live auction, 50/50 raffle, dessert auction. Adults 18 and older; $50 tickets include all 10 games, 2 drink tickets and dinner. Tickets can be purchased at www.actionsinc.org or call 979-849-6132.
MARCH 10
Fish Fry
5 to 7 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 219 CR 762, Brazoria. $15 plates with fish, sides, dessert, and tea; dine in or to go plates. Call 979-798-2288.
MARCH 11
Brazoria County Master Gardeners Plant Sale
9 a.m. to noon at Angleton Fairgrounds, 901 S. Downing. Plant selections will include perennials, bulbs, daylilys, ornamentals, native, adapted plants, fruit trees, tomatoes, peppers, herbs and much more! Brazoria County. Master Gardener members will be on hand to help shoppers select just the right plant for your landscape. Checks and credit cards only. Call 979-864-1558.
St. Patrick’s Day Parade
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Surfside Beach City Hall, 1304 Monument Drive. Dress in spring green and enjoy the parade, there are costume contests, a social, fundraisers, and a reenactment of the Battle of Fort Velasco. A portion of the proceeds of this event go to the Surfside Police, EMS and Volunteer Fire Department. Call Beach Blarney at 979-864-3414.
Food Truck Festival
11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Maclean Park Parking Lot, 93 Lake Road, Lake Jackson. Try foods from local food truck vendors. Cornhole tournament on site and chalk the lot contest; supplies given with a $10 fee. Call 979-297-4533.
BOATER EDUCATION
8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friends of the River San Bernard Community Center, 20450 CR 510B, Brazoria. Texas Parks & Wildlife class taught by U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary. Minimum age 13 years. Class fee $35 includes Texas Safe Boating Card. Lunch included. Pre-registration required. www.sanbernardriver.com. 409-658-2117
MARCH 14
AARP Tax-Aide
1 to 5 p.m. every Tuesday through April 11 at the Brazoria Community Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Free. Volunteers help prepare and file income tax returns for low- to moderate-income taxpayers of all ages with an emphasis on those 60 and older. AARP membership not required. Bring Social Security cards for everyone on the return, photo ID and all relevant tax documents, including 2021 tax returns. Call 979-476-8232.
MARCH 15
Preschool Story Time
10:30 a.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Story time
11 a.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
Movers and Shakers
10:30 a.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-345-3394.
MARCH 17
Fish Fry
5 to 7 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 219 CR 762, Brazoria. $15 plates with fish, sides, dessert, and tea; dine in or to go plates. Call 979-798-2288.
MARCH 18
Dinosaur George Exhibit
9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Freeport Historical Museum, 311 E. Park Ave., Freeport. 150 real artifact pieces of prehistoric life to our coastal community. Admission required. Call 979-233-0066.
MARCH 23
FOOD DISTRIBUTION
9 a.m. Greater Mount Zion Church, 6437 FM 521, Brazoria. Food distribution of fish, fruits, vegetables and more. 979-798-8362
MARCH 26
PORKAPALOOZA
11 a.m., 400 N. 13th St., West Columbia. Fundraiser for Central EMS. Quentin and friends will serve pork chop, sausage, pinto beans and his fabulous potatoes. Drive-thru only. $12 each. 979-345-2390
