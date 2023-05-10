MAY 10
Preschool Storytime
11 a.m to noon at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
Movers and Shakers
10:30 a.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-345-3394.
PRESCHOOL STORY TIME
10:30 a.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
MAY 11
FOOD DISTRIBUTION
9 a.m. Greater Mount Zion Church, 6437 FM 521, Brazoria. Food distribution of fish, fruits, vegetables and more. Call 979-798-8362.
DRIVE-THRU PANCAKE FUNDRAISER
5 to 7 p.m. First United Methodist Church Family Life Center, 207 E. First St., Sweeny. Fundraiser for Boy Scouts of America Troop 560 to go to summer camp. For pre-orders, text 713-256-8149.
BINGO
5:30 p.m. doors open, 7 p.m. first number called at West Brazos KC #8548, 20632 Highway 36, 2 miles north of Brazoria. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. $2,500 jackpot. Free drawings every bingo. Call 979-798-1666.
SWEENY CHAMBER BANQUET
6 p.m. at Sweeny Community Center, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road, Sweeny. Black and/or white attire requested. Individual tickets $50 members, $60 nonmembers. Table sponsorships $750, $1,000 and $1,250. Call 979-548-3249.
Movers and Shakers
10:30 to 11 a.m. at the Brazoria Community Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-798-2372.
MAY 12
Rainwater Harvesting and Turf Management Training
8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Texas A&M Agrilife County Office, 21017 CR 171, Angleton. RSVP online or contact John Smith at john.smith@ag.tamu.edu. 979-204-0573.
Planetarium Show: 7 p.m. at BASF Planetarium, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Featuring “Legends of the Sun, Moon and Eclipse.” Ancient cultures told legends regarding the sun, moon, and eclipse, as they attempted to explain and understand celestial phenomena. Members are free, $5 non members, and $3 children 12 and under. Call 979-265-7661.
MAY 13
Women’s Day of Reflection And Prayer
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 219 CR 762, Brazoria. A day of reflecting on your faith and how your hands touch lives; lunch provided and free to public. Call 979-798-2288.
ALLIGATORS: FACTS & FICTION
10 a.m. to noon at Friends of the River Community Center, 20450 CR 510-B, Brazoria. Learn the dos and don’ts for living with alligators, how to determine if an alligator is a threat. Speaker Pat Wolever, San Bernard River resident. Free. Call Mike Goodson at 979-299-9646.
MOSS & MAGNOLIAS
5 to 9 p.m. Varner-Hogg Plantation State Historic Site, 1702 N. 13th St., West Columbia. A grown-up garden party. Wear best garden party attire. Live music, vendor market, tasting events, prizes for best garden party hat, hay rides and more. Tickets $10. Call 979-345-4656.
Fishing 101
10 a.m. to noon at Riverside Park, 7330 FM 2668, Bay City. Ages 5 to 17 years old join for casting techniques, equipment and tools, knots and tackle assembly, proper fish handling, fish identification, fishing safety, and regulations. $5 sign up fee can be made in person, call or online at campriverside.org. Call 979-245-0340 or 979-323-1660.
MAY 17
Preschool Storytime
11 a.m to noon at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
Movers and Shakers
10:30 a.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-345-3394.
PRESCHOOL STORY TIME
10:30 a.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
MAY 18
Brazoria County Artifacts and Recovery Club
7 p.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Discuss historical significance of items members find by metal detectors. Call Neal Beacon at 979-297-3572.
BINGO
5:30 p.m. doors open, 7 p.m. first number called at West Brazos KC #8548, 20632 Highway 36, 2 miles north of Brazoria. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. $2,500 jackpot. Free drawings every bingo. Call 979-798-1666.
MAY 19
Fish Fry
11 a.m. until sold out at West Brazos VFW Post 8551 and Auxiliary, Highway 35 and FM 1459, Sweeny. $12 plates. Call-in orders or takeout/dine in; deliveries for local towns if placed by 10 a.m. Call 979-345-4409.
MAY 20
BCFA Auto and Bike Show Swap Meet
8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Brazoria County Fairgrounds, 901 S. Downing Road, Angleton. Free admission. Autos, bikes, 50/50 raffle, music, and food trucks. To register, call 979-849-6416.
Remember The Fallen Benefit Ride
10 a.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332. Come out as we continue to support our military and first responder families across the country. Ride fee $40; live music, food (no charge for riders), live auction and silent auction. Contact Jason Sullivan at 832-459-8831 or Jason@rememberthefallen.net.
MAY 27
COMMUNITY RESOURCE FAIR
9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at West Columbia Civic Center, 512 E. Brazos Avenue, West Columbia. Free event for information and resources from local community partners with kid activities, food, and more. Email Kenetra Bennett at kbennett@sohmission.org.
