MAY 17
Preschool Storytime
11 a.m to noon at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
Movers and Shakers
10:30 a.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-345-3394.
PRESCHOOL STORY TIME
10:30 a.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Fun-Timer’s Mini Trip
8 a.m. meet at Doris Williams Civic Center, 333 Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Two-night trip to the Hill Country for sightseeing and shopping. For those 55 and older. No wheelchairs, space limited. $225 per person; all travelers pay for own shopping and meal. Call 979-415-2600.
MAY 18
Brazoria County Artifacts and Recovery Club
7 p.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Discuss historical significance of items members find by metal detectors. Call Neal Beacon at 979-297-3572.
Gathering Place Social
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Jerome Catholic Church, 177 Lazy Lane, Clute. Free, activity-based social for people with memory disorders. Call Alice Hernandez at 979-415-4792 or Eva King at 979-665-5359.
BINGO
5:30 p.m. doors open, 7 p.m. first number called at West Brazos KC #8548, 20632 Highway 36, 2 miles north of Brazoria. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. $2,500 jackpot. Free drawings every bingo. Call 979-798-1666.
MAY 19
Fish Fry
11 a.m. until sold out at West Brazos VFW Post 8551 and Auxiliary, Highway 35 and FM 1459, Sweeny. $12 plates. Call-in orders or takeout/dine in; deliveries for local towns if placed by 10 a.m. Call 979-345-4409.
Gina Chavez Concert
7:30 p.m. at The Clarion at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. $25 tickets sold at braz-internet.choicecrm.net. Come listen to the latin grammy nominee for best pop/rock album. Call 979-230-3156.
Summer Concert Series
7:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center, Veteran’s Memorial Outdoor Plaza, 333 E. Highway 332. Bring lawn chairs and refreshments. This week: Checkered Past. Call 979-415-2600.
Concert in the Park Series
7 p.m. at Veterans Park, 115 E. Magnolia St., Angleton. Bring lawn chair. Featuring: Gary Kyle Band. Free admission. Food available for purchase. Call 979-848-5600.
MAY 20
BCFA Auto and Bike Show Swap Meet
8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Brazoria County Fairgrounds, 901 S. Downing Road, Angleton. Free admission. Autos, bikes, 50/50 raffle, music, and food trucks. To register, call 979-849-6416.
Remember The Fallen Benefit Ride
10 a.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332. Come out as we continue to support our military and first responder families across the country. Ride fee $40; live music, food (no charge for riders), live auction and silent auction. Contact Jason Sullivan at 832-459-8831 or Jason@rememberthefallen.net.
History In Bricks
10 a.m to 2 p.m. at Brazoria County Historical Museum, 100 E. Cedar St., Angleton. Free event with Lego creation station, STEM builds, face painting, costumed characters and more. Call 979-864-1208.
Teen Advisory Board
3 to 5 p.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Donation Drop Off For Armed Forces Day
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 313 W. Mulberry St., Angleton. Military Moms and Wives of Brazoria County will be collecting sports drinks for Texas Army National Guard members serving at the Texas southern border. Call 979-236-6861.
MAY 23
Adult Not Your Normal Book Club
6 to 7 p.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
MAY 25
FOOD DISTRIBUTION
9 a.m. Greater Mount Zion Church, 6437 FM 521, Brazoria. Food distribution of fish, fruits, vegetables and more. 979-798-8362
BINGO
5:30 p.m. doors open, 7 p.m. first number called at West Brazos KC #8548, 20632 Highway 36, 2 miles north of Brazoria. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. $2,500 jackpot. Free drawings every bingo. Call 979-798-1666.
MAY 27
COMMUNITY RESOURCE FAIR
9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at West Columbia Civic Center, 512 E. Brazos Avenue, West Columbia. Free event for information and resources from local community partners with kid activities, food, and more. Email Kenetra Bennett at kbennett@sohmission.org.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.