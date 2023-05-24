MAY 24
Preschool Storytime
11 a.m to noon at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
Movers and Shakers
10:30 a.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-345-3394.
PRESCHOOL STORY TIME
10:30 a.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
MAY 25
FOOD DISTRIBUTION
9 a.m. Greater Mount Zion Church, 6437 FM 521, Brazoria. Food distribution of fish, fruits, vegetables and more. 979-798-8362
BINGO
5:30 p.m. doors open, 7 p.m. first number called at West Brazos KC #8548, 20632 Highway 36, 2 miles north of Brazoria. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. $2,500 jackpot. Free drawings every bingo. Call 979-798-1666.
Movers and Shakers
10:30 to 11 a.m. at the Brazoria Community Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-798-2372.
Big Blue Blocks
3 to 5 p.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. School aged kids. Call 979-798-2372.
SPANISH-LANGUAGE Planetarium Show
7 p.m. at BASF Planetarium, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Featuring Night Sky Talk and “Astronautas Accidentales.” Members free, $5 nonmembers, $3 children 12 and under. Call 979-265-7661.
MAY 26
Concert in the Park Series
7 p.m. at Veterans Park, 115 E. Magnolia St., Angleton. Bring lawn chair. Featuring: The Fab 5 playing the greatest hits of The Beatles. Free admission. Food available for purchase. Call 979-849-4364.
Summer Concert Series
7:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center, Veteran’s Memorial Outdoor Plaza, 333 E. Highway 332. Bring lawn chairs and refreshments. This week: CC Rider. Call 979-415-2600.
Weekly dance
7:30 to 11 p.m. at Angleton American Legion Post 241, 1021 S. Highway 288-B, Angleton. Open to the public. $10 per person. Bar serves beer, wines and setups. Call 979-299-4440.
MAY 27
COMMUNITY RESOURCE FAIR
9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at West Columbia Civic Center, 512 E. Brazos Avenue, West Columbia. Free event for information and resources from local community partners with kid activities, food, and more. Email Kenetra Bennett at kbennett@sohmission.org.
RICKY WEILNAU-JONES BENEFIT
11 a.m. at Ronnie’s Ice House, 1405 N. Brooks St., Brazoria. Ricky was diagnosed with Stage 4 thyroid cancer, has no insurance. Raising money for hospital bills, medical supplies. Barbecue sandwiches, chips and drink are $12, live auction at 1 p.m. Raffle tickets, liquor basket, brown bags, 50/50 drawing, lottery hat and bake sale. Shannon Weilnau at 979-799-8732 or Terry McClain at 979-824-2876.
WILD PEACH MARKET
5 to 9 p.m. at 21155 N. Highway 36, Brazoria. Vendors, live music and farm-fresh food. Call 979-480-3223.
Planetarium Show:
1 p.m. at BASF Planetarium, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Featuring “Accidental Astronauts.” Explore the sun, earth, and moon with a witty spaceship computer as navigator and guide. Members free, $5 nonmembers, and $3 children 12 and under. Call 979-265-7661.
MAY 29
Memorial Day Cemetery Services
8 a.m. at Paradise Cemetery in West Columbia, 8:30 a.m. at Peaceful Restful Cemetery in Brazoria, 9 a.m. at Brazoria Cemetery in Brazoria, 9:30 a.m. at Mims Cemetery in Brazoria, 10 a.m. at Sweeny Cemetery in Sweeny, 10:20 a.m. at McGrew Cemetery in Sweeny, 10:50 at Danciger Cemetery, 11:15 a.m. at Brown Cemetery in Danciger, and 11:45 a.m. at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Danciger. Presented by West Brazos VFW Post 8551. Public invited to honor deceased veterans. Call 979-236-3248.
VETERANS’ BREAKFAST
8 to 10 a.m. at St. John’s Lodge, 313 W. Jackson St., West Columbia. Vets, family & friends invited. Call 979-345-3929.
MEMORIAL DAY REMEMBRANCE
10 a.m. at Fallen Veterans Memorial, 202 W. Smith St., Brazoria. Join the American Legion James Anderson Post 561 for a patriotic event in honor of Memorial Day. Call 979-798-6100.
MEMORIAL DAY CEREMONY
5 p.m. American Legion Hall, 219 Veterans Park Drive, West Columbia. Call 281-642-9635.
MAY 30
ADULT BOOK CLUB
3 to 4 p.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos, West Columbia. Read and discuss “Thrawn: Alliances” a Star Wars novel by Timothy Zahn. Call 979-345-3394.
Planetarium Show
7 p.m. at BASF Planetarium, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Featuring “Legends of the Sun, Moon and Eclipse.” Ancient cultures told legends regarding the sun, moon, and eclipse, as they attempted to explain and understand celestial phenomena. Members are free, $5 non members, and $3 children 12 and under. Call 979-265-7661.
MAY 31
Preschool Storytime
11 a.m to noon at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
Movers and Shakers
10:30 a.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-345-3394.
PRESCHOOL STORY TIME
10:30 a.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
JUNE 1
TEXAS REPTILES
10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos, West Columbia. Texas Master Naturalists presents Texas Reptiles! Learn about native reptiles, get safety tips and pet baby alligators, turtles and snakes. Call 979-345-3394.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.