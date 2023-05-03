May 3
Preschool Storytime
11 a.m to noon at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
Movers and Shakers
10:30 a.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-345-3394.
PRESCHOOL STORY TIME
10:30 a.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Spring Fling
9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through Sunday at the Gulf Coast Bird Observatory Quintana sanctuaries, 814 N. Lamar, Quintana. Volunteers and staff provide local birding information, bird checklists, sell snacks, post the daily bird list on the whiteboard and help identify birds for novice birders. Call 979-480-0999 or visit gcbo.org.
MAY 4
NATIONAL DAY OF PRAYER
Noon, Capitol of Texas Park, 100 E. Brazos Ave., West Columbia. Gather at the park to pray. 979-345-3921
BINGO
5:30 p.m. doors open, 7 p.m. first number called at West Brazos KC #8548, 20632 Highway 36, 2 miles north of Brazoria. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. $2,500 jackpot. Free drawings every bingo. Call 979-798-1666.
Auxin Herbicides And Invora Herbicide
8:30 and 9:45 a.m. at Brazoria County Extension Office, 21017 CR 171, Angleton. Register at brazoria.agrilife.org/event/auxin-infora-training. Cost is $10; participants earn 1 CEU hour. Call 979-864-1558.
MAY 5
BRAZORIA CHAMBER BREAKFAST
8:30 a.m. at Smitty’s General Store and Pottery Studio, 1019 N. Brooks St., Brazoria. Business breakfast mingle sponsored by the Brazoria Chamber of Commerce. Call 979-798-2489.
SENIOR CENTER FUNDRAISER
1 to 4 p.m. at Columbia Christian Senior Citizens Center, 629 E. Bernard St., West Columbia. Sale of clothing, shoes, furniture, crafts and baked goods to raise funds for meals for seniors. Call 979-345-5955.
SWEENY PRIDE DAY
6 p.m. at Backyard Park, 1664 Main St., Sweeny. Barbecue cook-off begins with potluck. 7 p.m. washer tournament. Fireworks at dusk. Contact 979-235-0519 or keepsweenybeautiful@gmail.com.
BRAZORIA COUNTY RETIRED TEACHERS ASSOCIATION:
11:15 a.m. at Bethel Presbyterian Church, 119 CR 300G, West Columbia. The program will be the annual Country Store with plants, jewelry and decor items available for purchase. Contact Blanca Ochoa at 979-799-5184 or bochoa5000@gmail.com.
MAY 6
SWEENY PRIDE DAY
10 a.m. parade begins at A.M. “Chick” Anderson Park, Sweeny. All events at Backyard Park, 1664 Main St. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. vendors. 11 a.m. opening ceremonies; 11:30 a.m. cake auction; Noon, Freeport dancers; 12:45 p.m. Walk of Honor; 1 p.m. Bulldog Belles perform; 1 p.m. cornhole tournament starts; 1:15 p.m. Beautiful Babies Contest; 1:30 p.m. Folklorico dancers; 2:30 p.m. Jana’s School of Dance and GCA Cheer perform. Contact 979-235-0519 or keepsweenybeautiful@gmail.com.
23nd annual Take-A-Child Fishing Tournament
8 a.m. to noon at Freeport Municipal Park, 421 N. Brazosport Blvd., Freeport. Children 3-14 years old. Entry fee two canned good items per child. Bring own fishing equipment. Call 979-233-2667 or email tacft@portfreeport.com.
Derby Watch Party
2 p.m. at Courtyard By Marriott, 159 Highway 288, Lake Jackson. Wear your best derby attire for a chance to win great prizes. Try your luck at other games for a chance to win other prizes. Tickets start at $50 and can be purchase at www.bgcbrazoria.org; sponsorship opportunities available. Fundraiser for Boys and Girls Club of Brazoria County. Email at anewman@bgcbrazoria.org.
GUN AND KNIFE SHOW
8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Knights of Columbia Hall, 20632 N. Highway 36, Brazoria. $5 entry. Free parking, food. More than 100 tables. All ATFE rules followed. Contact Wink Bowling 979-292-9007 or wink_64@msn.com or winkb53@gmail.com; or Andy Bowling at 979-248-7047 or winfred24@gmail.com.
SENIOR CENTER FUNDRAISER
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Columbia Christian Senior Citizens Center, 629 E. Bernard St., West Columbia. Sale of clothing, shoes, furniture, crafts and baked goods to raise funds for meals for seniors. Call 979-345-5955.
FISH FRY
11 a.m. at Columbia Methodist Church, 315 S. 16th St., West Columbia. Stop by the church office or visit https://donorbox.org/events/441420 to purchase tickets; $15 per ticket. Carry out or dine in. Call 979-345-4642.
WARRIOR RENDEZVOUS
11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at American Legion Post 503, 219 Veterans Park Drive, West Columbia. Fundraiser for Warriors Refuge to raise money and awareness to end veteran homelessness. Live music, vendors, food including veteran-owned Mighty Big Dogs n More, Hard Times Foundation, 50/50, raffle ticket drawing at 3 p.m. Call Eddie “Papi” Gonzalez at 713-269-3360.
Treaties of Velasco Reenactment
1 to 5 p.m. at Surfside Beach, 1415 Monument Drive. Reenacting May 14, 1836, treaty signings, musket and cannon firing, walking tour, talk with historians, participate in hands-on activities, live demonstrations. Contact Karalee Lance at karalee.lance@gmail.com or 713-304-4742.
Crawdads For Paws
11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at SPCA of Brazoria County, 141 Canna Lane, Lake Jackson. Drive-thru fundraiser benefiting the homeless cats and dogs of Brazoria County. $25 for 3 pounds of crawfish with corn and potatoes. Call 979-285-2340.
MAY 7
GUN AND KNIFE SHOW
8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Knights of Columbia Hall, 20632 N. Highway 36, Brazoria. $5 entry. Free parking, food. More than 100 tables. All ATFE rules followed. Contact Wink Bowling 979-292-9007 or wink_64@msn.com or winkb53@gmail.com; or Andy Bowling at 979-248-7047 or winfred24@gmail.com.
