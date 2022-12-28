Brazoria National Wildlife REFUGE Discovery Center Open House
11 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through Jan. 1 at the refuge, 2022 CR 227, Freeport. Activities for young and old. Call Richard Schaffhausen at 281-630-0280.
Preschool Story Time
10:30 a.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Story time
11 a.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
Movers and Shakers
10:30 a.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-345-3394.
DEC. 29
Movers and Shakers
10:30 to 11 a.m. at the Brazoria Community Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-798-2372.
DEC. 30
Weekly dance
7:30 to 11 p.m. at Angleton American Legion Post 241, 1021 S. Highway 288-B, Angleton. Open to the public. $10 per person. Bar serves beer, wines and setups. Call 979-299-4440.
Celebrate Recovery
7 p.m. at Magnolia Bible Church, 17371 CR 809, Brazoria. All welcome. Call James Teague Sr. at 979-292-9035.
DEC. 31
GRIT ULTRA ENDURANCE CHALLENGE
Noon to midnight at Hanson Riverside County Park, Highway 35 at CR 875, West Columbia., Every hour on the hour, a 4.2 mile loop begins. Complete the loop within the hour to be eligible to complete the next loop. Complete all 24 loops to be a 100-mile finisher. Similar challenges for 50K, 50 miles and 100K. Team competitors welcome. Prizes awarded. Grit Games qualifying event. Visit www.gritultra.com or call 979-417-1627
Bet on the Arts Casino Night & Gala
8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332. Party the night away with heavy hors d’oeuvres, casino games, BYOB, a DJ and dance floor, photo booth, party favors and ball drop at midnight. Gambling and gambling activities are simulations only; cash and prizes of tangible value will not be awarded. Cocktail attire recommended. Call 979-265-7661.
JAN. 1
First Day Hike
10 a.m. at Riverside Park, 7330 FM 2668, Bay City. Leisurely walk to approximate 1.5 mile trail of tales and read “Let’s go on a hike” by Katrina Liu. Call 979-245-0340.
JAN. 4
Blood Drive
1:30 to 5 p.m. at Brazoria County Commissioner Precinct 4, 121 N. 10th St., West Columbia. Call 979-345-1130.
Blood drive
3 to 7:30 p.m. at VFW Post 8551, 7011 FM 1459, Sweeny. Contact Donna James at gjames4488@yahoo.com or 979-236-3248.
