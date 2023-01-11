West Columbia will continue to concentrate on infrastructure improvements in 2023.
“That’s probably going to be a never-ending focus for small cities,” said West Columbia City Manager Debbie Sutherland. “We are working on any grant we can find for water improvements, streets and drainage.”
She said the city is working on a grant to Texas Department of Transportation to install sidewalks around West Columbia Elementary School. The city also put in for a hazard mitigation grant for water and sewage lines to the wastewater plant. Sutherland said she also wants to improve the manholes to prevent rainwater infiltration.
Work on water plant 2 at Loggins Street is ongoing. Currently, city crews are constructing a building to house the electronics used at plant 2.
Sutherland said, “The wells and towers all speak to each other electronically so the wells keep the tanks all filled.”
The next phase includes replacing the elevated tank with a larger one, she said.
Work at plant 3, behind H-E-B, will include regular maintenance, such as painting. That work is funded through bonds.
City Council authorized several studies and those have been completed. One study looked at drainage in the northeast portion of town.
“We’re looking at some potential grant opportunities to fund that,” Sutherland said. “The focus for 2023 is to take the studies we have completed — street assessment and drainage and try to find the funds for this. Most times now, they want documentation to substantiate projects you want to undertake. Unfortunately, we are not an entitlement city and so we have to compete. In order to compete, you have to have a good application — information to substantiate your need. We’re hoping by investing in these studies that will give us the edge that we need to get these projects funded.”
Work on widening Highway 36 will continue. Sutherland sat down with state highway department representatives before the end of the year for a preconstruction conference. She was told the contractor would hold a town meeting to update businesses and residents on construction details.
“They should be starting any time,” she said. “The whole goal is to help residents and businesses along 36 prepare for the construction. It’s important for the school to be informed so if they need to make any allowances, they can make plans.”
She said Gulf Coast Christian Center and Columbia Stop Convenience Store shouldn’t experience anything other than disruption. In fact, the convenience store might see more business from workers stopping at the store.
“I know our retail businesses during the Highway 35 widening had more problems,” she said. The impact on Coburn Chiropractic and Walmart will depend on the exact location of on/off ramps.
“It’s hard to imagine little old West Columbia having an overpass, but we’ll be here to help be the liaison with residents to TxDot. We fought this for a long time but were told it’s an evacuation route and there’s no choice. So, we’re trying to make the best of it.”
