West of the Brazos remembers Memorial Day

Hundreds of American flags will be displayed this week in anticipation of Memorial Day. Originally called Decoration Day, from the early tradition of decorating graves with flowers, wreaths and flags, Memorial Day is a day for remembering those who died in service to this country. The last Monday in May officially became a federal holiday in 1971.
An hour-long solemn ceremony to mark the occasion begins at 10 a.m. in Brazoria at the Fallen Veterans Memorial in front of the Brazoria Heritage Foundation, 202 W. Smith St. The American Legion Post James Anderson Post 561 is sponsoring the event. Post Chaplain Greg Smith said Boy Scout Troop 524 will post the colors and lead the pledge of allegiance. The national anthem will be sung, and then the keynote speaker, Ret. Col. Rich Huntley, will stress the importance of remembering those who have fallen.
The post will set a wreath at the memorial and call the names of all those who have fallen in battle. A combined Brazoria County Honor Guard will play “Taps,” and the ceremony will end with a three-volley salute.
The American Legion also will be putting hundreds of small flags on three cemeteries in town.
WEST COLUMBIA
Steve and Cindy Mann put out hundreds of flags in West Columbia and Columbia Lakes as part of Memorial Day remembrances by the American Legion Mattson-Ringgold Post 503.
“My wife, Cindy, and I put them out. The quickest we’ve ever done it was in one day, but usually it’s two days to put them all out,” he said.
Mann said people pay $40 for a 4-foot by 6-foot flag which is put out several times a year — Presidents Day in February, San Jacinto Day in April, Memorial Day through July 4, Labor Day in September and Veterans Day in November.
Mann said that if a flag is torn or worn, the American Legion replaces it, and the public is invited to bring old flags to the Legion Hall where they will be destroyed in an official flag retirement ceremony. To purchase a flag, visit the Legion Hall at 219 Veterans Memorial Park Drive or call Mann at 281-642-9635.
Another contingent of American Legion volunteers will place small flags on veterans’ gravesites in four local cemeteries, beginning at 9 a.m. today at Old Columbia Historical Cemetery.
Post Commander Sandy Weems said, “We put about 500 flags in the cemeteries.”
Volunteers are welcome to join American Legion members. Flags will be taken to graves in Cedar Lawn, Damon Cemetery and the Sts. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Cemetery in Damon.
“We have a full day going on Memorial Day,” Weems said. “The Masonic Lodge is hosting the veterans from 8 to 10 a.m. for a complimentary breakfast, and the American Legion Post is having a ceremony at 5 p.m. at the pavilion.”
The St. John’s Masonic Lodge 5 AF&AM is at 313 W. Jackson St., West Columbia.
SWEENY
The West Brazos VFW Post 8551 and its auxiliary will put flags on veterans’ graves in cemeteries across the west of the Brazos area on Memorial Day. Post members will begin the solemn occasion at Paradise Cemetery in West Columbia. Post Service Officer Eddie “Critter” Chambliss said Post Commander Glen James will speak and then volunteers will put the flags out.
“It’s a lot to do,” Chambliss said. “We’ve been doing it for a long time. We just get out and honor those not with us anymore.”
The post then will visit Peaceful Rest in Brazoria, Brazoria Cemetery, Mims Cemetery, Sweeny Cemetery, McGrue Cemetery in Sweeny, Danciger Community Cemetery, Brown Cemetery in Danciger and St. Mary’s Cemetery in Danciger.
