Editor’s Note: The information contained in this article was first published in “Bailey’s Prairie Kid,” written by Susan Avera Holt with photographs by Don Russell.
BULL RIDING
“I remember the first place I got on something that was bucking was Mr. Brad Beasley’s place on Oyster Creek. I slipped off and went down there, and got on it.
“That was my first rodeo I was in. I didn’t win no money ‘cause I didn’t hardly know what I was doing.”
Taylor Hall, now 91, was just 15 years old then, and he was hooked on the rodeo life.
“After that, (my parents) saw that it was something that I really wanted to do.” They relented, and Taylor didn’t need to sneak out of the house any more.
Weekend rodeos were the highlight of entertainment in the 1940s and ’50s. Arenas sprang up in every little town, including the McBeth RV Ranch Roundup in Bailey’s Prairie. Eventually electric lights were strung about, and the event took on a carnival atmosphere.
The early rodeos were segregated. White cowboys competed first for bigger prize money. Black cowboys rode afterward, when most of the crowds and the money were gone.
Bailey remembers the day when rodeos became desegregated and he and his friends rode during the main event, not shunted to the side until everyone had gone home. Everyone competed for the same attention, the same adoration from the fans and the same prize money.
“A lot of that stuff I pretty much forgot,” he said. “The first rodeo that I rode in with the whites, I call it the white rodeo. It was Bay City.”
As he got older, Bailey loaded up nearly every weekend to drive to the next arena, entering every rodeo around. He was unmistakable hauling his favorite horse, Rusty, from town to town in his homemade trailer painted blue to match his truck.
Bailey rode all the rough stock — saddle bronc, bareback, steers. He roped, bull dogged and even milked wild cows.
“One cowboy roped and one would milk the wild cow. There had to be enough in the bottle when we crossed the finish line that a drop would come out.”
For a while, Bailey played the rodeo clown, distracting the bucking broncs and bulls from the cowboy they had thrown. In true Bailey fashion, he put his own spin on the job wearing a white dress, white high heels and a veil. The crowd loved him. He tried to wear the outfit to ride his next bull but the judges said no, he would have to take off the heels and wear boots and spurs.
So, he did. He rode that bull in a white dress.
“I done good.”
His trademark cigar began at a Brazoria rodeo. He remembers that he was riding a little black, angus bull. When the bull jerked around, the lit cigar sprinkled fire and ash down his shirt.
“I didn’t hardly know what was happening!”
The crowds loved the tenaciousness of this kid from the prairie and his audacious big cigar. Bailey took the cue from all the applause and created a persona by riding in the ring, one hand held high in the air, dirt flying around him, dressed in a white, starched shirt, chomping down hard on that big cigar.
Eventually, fans began calling him “that Bailey’s Prairie Kid,” and after a while, that’s all anybody called him.
CIRCUIT OF FRIENDS
Bailey formed life-long friendships on the rodeo circuit. He and Myrtis Dightman started out together. Dightman kept going, but Bailey stayed local so he could be close to his family.
“We went to Oklahoma and before he left, a stock producer, (Myrtis) signed a contract with them to follow them, and I cried like a baby too ’cause I wanted to go ’cause the contractor going to give us a place to stay and give us so much money and enter us up.”
Bailey helped start the Okmulgee Colored Rodeo in Okmulgee, Oklahoma, with 23 other Black men, the nation’s oldest African American rodeo, begun in 1956. In the early 1970s, that rodeo evolved into the Okmulgee Invitational Rodeo, which still draws hordes of spectators today.
Bailey also is an original member of the Rodeo Cowboys Association Rodeo, the forerunner of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association.
Duncan, Oklahoma, was the site of Bailey’s first professional rodeo bull ride. He remembers every twist, turn and fall from riding those wild bulls and horses, just like it happened yesterday. He rode an infamous bull they called Bald Face #12 in Mansfield. Another was Little Hog, a small bull with a big reputation.
The bronc Apollo 13 broke his pelvic bone in Fresno.
“That horse would run to the fence and make you think he would hit it, but he would bluff you. He’ll go right up to it and run off.”
Sometimes, but not always. Sometimes he hit the fence, using the cowboy as a buffer. The RCA eventually barred Apollo 13 from its rodeos because he killed a couple cowboys.
Other rough stock left lasting impressions on Bailey — besides a broken pelvis, another “knocked a collarbone up, and broke an ankle,” but that’s all.
“I was pretty lucky. I have seen some get killed right there in the arena, and they did not stop the rodeo.”
Bailey formed many friendships with legendary cowboys during those weekends. One of those is life-long friend James “Jimmy” Crainer, who lives in Jones Creek. He was known as the “Jones Creek Kid.”
Crainer was inducted into the South Central Texas Rodeo Ring of Honor in 2017 for bronc riding and rodeo photography. Bailey was inducted in October 2019 for bull riding.
Crainer recalls Bailey as “one of the most charismatic and just ‘plain ole rodeo cowboy tuff’ fellas I ever had the pleasure of rodeoing against in our day.
“Bailey was ALWAYS performing in a starched white, long-sleeved shirt, and whenever he settled down on the top of a animal in the buckin’ chute, he was steadily puffin’ on a big cigar.”
Crainer’s greatest memory of Bailey, well, there are two, was seeing Bailey win the bronc riding at the Brazoria County Fair and seeing Bailey “ride the immortal bareback horse, Apollo 13, in Egypt, Texas, on a warm June afternoon.
“He got a standing ovation from the crowd, including me,” Crainer recalls. “It was simply spectacular!”
Eventually, Bailey was invited to New York’s Madison Square Garden three times to entertain the crowds with his flamboyant style riding the bulls.
Flying to New York was his first plane ride, and it took some convincing to get him on the plane, but he did. He distinctly remembers looking for his bag on the luggage carousel. His “croaker” sack stood out from the expensive, leather bags.
Bailey laughed it off, saying that his bag was the easiest to find amongst all the look-alikes. He was awarded $500 and spent part of it on two boxes of candy which he handed around to some handicapped children in the grandstands.
That’s part of his charm. He still lives in Bailey’s Prairie in a small, wood-frame house. He still works from sun up to sun down, and he still works for the same people.
Bailey’s uniform is still Wrangler blue jeans, boots and a cowboy hat. If he’s going to something special, like meeting the mayor of Houston, he puts on a red tie embroidered with his initials “BPK.”
At 91, Bailey doesn’t look much different from those black and white pictures of the bronc-riding cowboy of the ’60s and ’70s.
“I’m been through it since I been in this world.”
