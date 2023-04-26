BRAZORIA — Mary Ruth Rhodenbaugh can see the picture clearly in her mind, a square, sepia-toned photo of her grandparents holding her in front of the Brazoria Bridge in 1939, the year she was born.
She learned last week that state highway contractors are dismantling that historic bridge, a bridge her grandfather, W.H. Brigance, helped to construct when he was a county commissioner.
“That old bridge was built by the county for $250,000, which was a lot then,” she said.
She had a reunion of sorts at the bridge — inviting the children and grandchildren of the 1939 county commissioners to gather at the bridge for a photo. For a while, Rhodenbaugh fought to save the bridge, but time and money were not on her side. Now, she says, she knows it must be removed.
“I don’t want to see it,” she said last week from her home, Holly Farms, on Brigance Road in Brazoria.
The bridge’s history dates to 1938 when the county issued a bond sale for $140,000. The rest of the funds were provided by a grant from the federal Public Works Administration, amounting to $102,272.
“Seven miles will be cut from the distance between Angleton and Brazoria by the new bridge,” a story in the Sept. 29, 1938, Freeport Facts stated. “The bridge will provide a 200-foot concrete roadway over the river. Sponsors of the project have informed PWA officials that construction can begin 90 days after receipt of PWA’s offer of contract, and work can be completed within 15 months.
“The PWA offer was sent in June, the day after a grant of $102,272 for the bridge was approved by President Roosevelt. The grant is 45 percent of the estimated construction cost.”
The $140,000 in Brazoria Bridge bonds were sold the first part of October by the commissioners court, and the court levied a countywide 4-cent tax.
“A report from Washington states that Secretary Woodring has officially approved plans of the Brazoria County Commissioners’ Court for the $240,000 bridge to be constructed over the Brazos River at Brazoria,” The Freeport Facts reported Nov. 24, 1938.
“Commissioner W.H. Brigance of the Brazoria precinct states that a site for the crossing has been selected and surveyed and is located a short distance up the river from the site of the old bridge.”
By Jan. 26, 1939, a ferry was set up to aid in the construction. In August, an advertisement was placed in The Freeport Facts calling for bidders for the approaches to the Brazoria Bridge. Some of the types of laborers needed included blacksmith, boilermaker, cement finisher, carpenter, fireman, iron worker, pile driver and painters.
In March 1940, Brigance was allowed to buy 3,000 yards of shell for approaches to Brazoria Bridge at about $1.50 a yard.
The bridge was completed in April 1940. The span had a 24-foot clear roadway and a total length of 755 feet.
At the time, the newspaper reported, “It is probably the best bridge across the Brazos and is equalled only by the state highway span built in 1941 which crosses the Brazos in Waller County at the Katy Road west of Houston.”
The article also noted, “at present there are three bridges across the Brazos River in Brazoria County, one at Highway 36 in Freeport, one at Brazoria and the other at West Columbia at the Angleton Road.
“While the Brazoria Bridge is by far the best of the three, it has seen very little traffic because the connecting road is impassible except in dry weather. However, the state highway department has taken over this road and will improve it. When the connecting road from Lake Jackson to this bridge is built, it will complete the last link of an east-west highway connecting West Columbia, Brazoria, Lake Jackson and Clute.”
In August 2002, The Facts revisited the bridge’s nickname and interviewed several people who remembered the incident.
“It was built on time, but there wasn’t any money to build the ramps or the roads to the bridge,” said Margurite Massey Smith, whose father, C.W. Massey, was a county commissioner at the time.
Russell “Doc” Stanger, 79, lived across the Brazos River from Brazoria and said he had to go through West Columbia to get to town even after the bridge was built.
“It wasn’t opened immediately,” Stanger said. “It sat there a long time before you could even ride over it with a horse. We didn’t use it.”
In 1991, because of Smith’s efforts, the bridge became a Texas Historic Landmark and was placed on the National Reigster of Historic Places.
Smith said the bridge deserved to be recognized historically because of the people it served and because it was built during the Great Depression.
“It was needed,” she said. “Those poor people couldn’t get anywhere. They felt if they had that bridge it would open that area up, and it did.”
The first traffic bridge across the river was built in 1912. The wood-decked bridge became condemned and fell into the river in the 1930s, Stanger said.
“Those concrete pilings you see next to the bridge is the old bridge,” Stanger said. “When it was condemned, we couldn’t pass it on an old model-T or a horse. I think it fell in a year within when they condemned it.”
The bridge became an accepted route, expediting the flow of transportation. However, age and weather took their toll on the steel construction, and after 63 years of service, the Texas Department of Transportation announced plans to replace the bridge.
The rusting 1,145-foot steel truss span bridge would be replaced with a $25 million, 4,000-foot-long, 70-foot-high span. Construction was expected to begin in November 2004. At that time, Brazoria and the county planned to turn “The Bridge That Goes to Nowhere” into a hiking and biking trail.
In 2006, Brazoria Mayor Ken Corley said the bridge would be stripped, repainted and completely refurbished before it was turned into a trail at state expense.
“It was an option to tear the bridge down, but it would take just as much money to do that as it would to refurbish it,” Corley said. “That bridge has been traveled by many people for years. I don’t want to tear it down to preserve their memory.”
Two years later, construction of the new bridge was underway with the federal government footing most of the bill for the project. The county and city of Brazoria were responsible for some utility adjustments and rights of way costs.
Finally, in January 2011, the Brazoria Chamber of Commerce invited residents to attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new span. Doc and Kitty Stanger were the first passengers to cross the bridge — traveling it in a horse-drawn carriage, symbolizing Doc’s childhood when he crossed the previous bridge on horseback to attend first grade in 1929.
Seven years later, state transportation officials signed an agreement with Brazoria County and the city of Brazoria for them to take over maintenance of the bridge as a pedestrian structure.
“Brazoria County later terminated the agreement,” said Danny Perez, public information officer for the highway department. The state transportation agency tried to find ways to keep the bridge standing, running comparative cost studies to similar bridge rehabilitation projects, but state funds for such work were no longer available.
In September 2018, the transportation department recommended the Brazoria Bridge be demolished. Highway department staff revealed the demolition recommendation a month before at a public hearing at West Brazos Junior High.
Although Rhodenbaugh has emotional ties to the bridge, she said she can hear her “Pops” saying, “It served its purpose.”
Rhodenbaugh said in 2018 that she spoke to highway department officials and understands their reasoning.
“I told them I was not going to be bitter about whatever they decide to do,” she said. “I wanted to save it, but I’m not a wealthy woman. I would’ve had to be a millionaire to save it.”
