In 1985, the football team hollers during the Battle Cry to try to win the spirit stick. The gym was filled with maroon and white balloons sold by the National Honor Society. Student Council sponsor Joe McElhaney introduced the homecoming queen candidates while 1983 queen Debra Strouhal presented each girl with a mum. For the Battle Cry, the band won the spirit stick.
The Columbia High School gym, shown here in 1962, will be demolished to make way for a new school.
Contributed photo
The volleyball team plays against Van Vleck in this 1983 game in the Columbia High School gym.
Contributed photo
The Columbia High School gym is shown here under construction in 1962.
Contributed photo
The 1974-75 girls basketball team plays in the Columbia High School gym. The bleachers seated almost 400 people.
Contributed photo
In this 1984 yearbook photo, senior Steve Brown attempts to pull down a rebound against the Terry Rangers.
Contributed photo
In 1962, the new gym was welcomed by students for pep rallies, practices, physical education classes and games.
Contributed photo
Freshman volleyball player Kathy Spears watches as Patrice Kyle passes the ball for Tina Dixon to set in 1984.
Contributed photo
WEST COLUMBIA — Not much original is left of the Quonset-style gym from 1962. The wood floor was replaced in 2008. The incandescent lights are now LEDs. The circulating fans are long gone, replaced by air conditioning, but the feeling of walking into the Columbia High School gym is the same today as it was the year any alumni from 1963 to 2023 graduated.
The gym was built in response to the consolidation of Brazoria and West Columbia independent school districts. In 1958, there was a lot of talk about consolidating not only Brazoria and West Columbia, but Damon as well. So, West Columbia hired a firm associated with the University of Houston to study the matter and make a recommendation. In October 1958, the three districts also sent out surveys within their districts to determine the community’s appetite for a merger.
