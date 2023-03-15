LAYTONIA — No road signs mark the community of Laytonia, but at one time the area was a bustling, promising settlement.
Laytonia, also spelled Latonia, is between Brazoria and West Columbia. All that’s left is the white brick building of Greater St. Paul Church on Highway 36, a few houses and three cemeteries, and the church is scheduled to be demolished soon because the highway is expanding.
Laytonia was founded in 1876 by William M. Lay.
The Galveston Daily News of July 30, 1876, records that, “Two hundred Northern families will be brought down by Mr. Lay — founder of Laytonia — to this county, to settle, after the hot season. The new town is slowing going on. The factory begins active operations August 1.”
The factory the News refers to is the Laytonia Land Co., incorporated on Jan. 26, 1876. The short-lived company was dissolved on Jan. 26, 1896, according to the Open Database of the Corporate World. The Texas Almanac records that the Laytonia Land Co. served as a local distributor for cord wood, oysters, gloves, quinine, rope and other products.
A post office operated from March 13, 1876, until Sept. 23, 1878. In 1906, the settlement had a school with one teacher and 28 Black students.
The Galveston Daily News from Aug. 3, 1876, has this entry: “Davis, Hoskins & Co. beef packery at Laytonia have commenced business. They have very extensive and improved machinery, skillful and energetic workmen and their building is one of the most substantial frame structures in the State. A fifty-horse power engine is expected to arrive at Laytonia from Boston in a few days, with extensive machinery for saw and grist mill, woodware, handles, etc. Cotton opening rapidly and no worms yet. – Medley Forrest”.
More research did not turn up any more entries about the packery, the land company, the post office or the school.
Brazoria County Courthouse records indicate that in 1892, Logan Fields purchased 50 acres in Laytonia on payments. Somehow the land purchase was lost and the tract was repurchased by Walter Fields, who conveyed it to Frank M. Fields. He then conveyed some to the St. Paul Baptist Church. The current church was built in 1969.
The person from whom Logan Fields purchased the land was a sharecropped landlord. It’s possible the Fields family lived in the area as sharecroppers prior to Logan buying his land in 1892.
Today, the Laytonia community is settled primarily by Fields’ descendants, of which William Davis is one. He is also the chair of the deacon board at Greater St. Paul.
“My great-granddaddy was 6 years old when he got out of slavery,” Davis said. “My grandfather, Walter Fields, told me his daddy was freed when he 6 years old from East Columbia.”
There are three distinct cemeteries along Paradise Road, just off Highway 36. The Fields Paradise Cemetery is fenced and has roughly 40 graves. Another graveyard is alongside Paradise Road and has about six graves. The third graveyard is behind a locked gate and is in serious disrepair.
