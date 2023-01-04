WEST COLUMBIA — Born on Jan. 2 in Columbia, Texas, 138 years ago, James Mason Gupton was the first of the nine children of Samuel Doc and Dora Gupton.
Jimmy Gupton would grow up the son of a Brazos River merchant in old East Columbia who followed in his father’s footsteps as a leader of the local Masonic lodge. His mother, Dorothea Christine “Dora” Jansen Gupton, was born in Columbia on Jan. 31, 1864, the daughter of Danish immigrants. Her father was a popular furniture and buggy maker in the West Columbia/East Columbia area in the 1800s.
Heinrich “Henry” Jansen was born in Copenhagen, Denmark, as was his wife, Maria “Mary” Jorgensen Jansen. They immigrated to America around 1850 and eventually made Columbia their home.
Their daughter, Dora Jansen, married Samuel “Sam” Doc Gupton, whose father died during the Civil War as a prisoner in a Louisiana Union POW camp. Sam came to the West Columbia area as a child with his mother, Martha Coor Gupton, and her brother, Fleet Coor, after the Civil War ended. Martha died shortly after arriving, leaving her young son to be raised by aunts and uncles in the Damon and West Columbia area.
Jimmy Gupton joined his father Sam operating a grocery store and meat market in East Columbia in the early 1900s. Born on January 2, 1885, James Mason Gupton would grow up in Columbia and eventually marry Trixie Buelah Cole in Mississippi in 1907. Trixie was born on August 22, 1884, in Pascagoula, Miss., the daughter of Stephen and Octavia Grant Cole. Together they had five children, the oldest of which was James Stephen Gupton, born Oct. 10, 1908, in West Columbia.
Trixie Gupton passed away at the age of 60 on Aug. 5, 1945, and was laid to rest at historic Columbia Cemetery in her husband’s home town of West Columbia. Twenty-six years would pass before Jimmy Gupton joined Trixie. He died at the advanced age of 86 in Houston on Nov. 22, 1971.
Jimmy and Trixie Gupton are buried at Old Columbia Cemetery near Jimmy’s younger brother, Samuel Morris “Buff” Gupton, and his wife, Eula Meadows Gupton, who both passed away in their seventies in the 1960s.
Jimmy Gupton was survived by his children, James Stephen Gupton (1908-93), Gladys Octavia Gupton Ward (1915-2004), Samuel Vernon Gupton (1919-95), Kenneth Mason Gupton (1920-97) and Trixie Lee Gupton Taggart (1924-2001).
His son, Kenneth Gupton, was a Purple Heart recipient during World War II. While none of his children are buried at Old Columbia Cemetery, many of Jimmy Gupton’s family members have made Columbia Cemetery their final resting place.
In addition to his parents and grandparents, Jimmy’s siblings interred at the historic West Columbia cemetery include, in addition to his brother Buff Gupton, brothers Henry “Dude” Jansen Gupton and Phillip “Phil” Leslie Gupton and sisters Lillian “Jack” Gupton and Hazel Geraldine Gupton Bock.
While his mother was born in West Columbia, Jimmy Gupton’s father, Sam Gupton, was born on May 26, 1856, in Columbus, Mississippi, in Lowndes County. Sam and his sons, Jimmy and Dude Gupton, served as worshipful masters of West Columbia’s St. John’s Masonic Lodge No. 5 in the late 1800s (Sam) and early 1900s (Jimmy and Dude). Sam Gupton passed away in 1922, and his wife Dora Gupton five years later in 1927. They are both buried at Old Columbia Cemetery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.