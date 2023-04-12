NASH PRAIRIE, NEAR WEST COLUMBIA — The knee-high grasses of the hay meadow are alive with birds and big, slow-moving bees. Fat, buttery pods of nodding wild indigo lay over, heavy with flower buds. Meadowlarks alight on groovestem Indian plantain and issue the sweet song of the prairie.
How did this 250 acres of sweet grasses survive encroaching development? Why have botanists been able to discover more than 300 plant species here? Local rancher John Phillips III knows. He and his family have lived alongside the Nash Ranch for generations.
The meadow “had the best grass on it, the bluestem. So, they kept it. You didn’t want to graze it; you would lose it,” Phillips said. The Nash Ranch cattle were fenced off the hay meadow. Cutting, baling and burning over the winter ensured the native prairie retained its diversity.
Every summer, under a hot Texas sun, the work would begin, Phillips said. On the fifth of July, eight to 10 men would head out into the hay meadow to begin cutting and baling hay. For more than a month, the men worked from late morning until well after dark, eventually filling a 1943 Quonset barn with 33,000 square bales of fresh, sweet hay that would feed the ranch’s cattle through the winter.
“Usually, one man would spend two or three hours every morning sharpening those blades. That was Jim “Wolf” Wilkes’ job,” he said. “Depending on the hay and how tall it was, they would have one to two rakes working, raking that hay up in front of the baler.
Phillips said the Nash had two tractors that had sickle mowers on them. The sickle mower was 5 feet or 7 feet wide, and the men would put a sharpened blade in it every day. Sometimes, the blade needed to be swapped out twice a day.
“They would stack the hay all the way to the roof,” Phillips remembers. “Every now and then, you would get a snake in the hay. The big laugh was to wait until that bale of hay got on that elevator and was just about to the top, and then they’d holler ‘Snake!’ and the race would be on.
“Every spring, usually the last week of February or the first week or so of March, they burned the meadow. What that did, it got rid of all the old growth that was there, and it would make for a cleaner crop the next year.”
They tried to bale the whole meadow every year, but sometimes part of that meadow was boggy, and the equipment couldn’t get back in there to get it baled. So, they burned it. Sometimes in the droughts, in the 1950s and then later on, depending on the season, they would come back in and bale part of it again if they were short of hay, Phillips said.
Basically, the hired hands, high school boys mostly, spent all of July and part of August baling hay. Then, the first of January, the hay was hauled to the pastures for the cattle.
One of those high school boys was Steve Weems. He worked the Nash for two summers. He was assigned to stack the hay in the barn.
“We didn’t start at sunup. We had to let the dew burn off,” he said. “We would work into the night. We had headlights off the vehicles that would shine into the barn. There wasn’t any electricity out there.”
He also remembers going into town to see Dr. J.C. Burns at the end of haying season.
“You noticed your hearing was not as good as it was,” he said. “We had to get our ears irrigated to get the hay dust out after the season was over.”
Weems vividly remembers lunch at the Nash.
“Kate Hudgeons, from Damon, would come out from the big house and cook for us every day,” Weems said. “Shirley Kleine would cook if she wasn’t there. We had chicken-fried steak, all kinds of good stuff, fried chicken and plenty of beef.”
Those careful farming practices, adhered to for generations, saved this piece of prairie from being spoiled by nonnative plants, invasive species and development. In 2011, this 250 acres were sold to the Nature Conservancy by the prairie’s stewards. Today, naturalists, botanists, ornithologists and others visit the Nash Prairie to study the ecosystem and save its seeds, spreading them across the area to bring a piece of the prairie back to Texas.
