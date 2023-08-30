WEST COLUMBIA — The history of Charlie Brown School dates all the way back to 1896 when its namesake deeded property for churches and schools, exclusively for the education of Black children.

Charlie Brown was a freed slave who moved to Texas after Emancipation and became Texas’ first Black millionaire. He died in 1920, however, his wish for a school for Black children outlived him. Shortly afterward, the two-story building that served as the school for white children, where Heritage Hall is now, was moved across town to West Bernard and Brown streets (named for Charlie Brown), according to “Legacy” by Sandra Knight.

Susan Avera Holt is the news content coordinator/reporter for West Brazos Weekly, a publication of The Facts. Contact her at 979-285-5434.

