Mildred Fields and Frank Flannel on the west side of Charlie Brown High School in the 1950s. Students ran track, practiced football and softball on this field. The windows were part of the auditorium and classrooms which had sliding doors that divided the 11th and 12th grades and seventh and eighth grades.
Newton Hinton worked at Charlie Brown school for 11 years. He taught seventh grade and started the band program. Hinton, 88 years old now, attended the Charlie Brown Alumni Reunion on Aug. 19.
Contributed photo
Principal Ewitt S. Myers ran Charlie Brown High School from around 1944-1955. Myers earned a bachelor of science and a master of science from Prairie View A&M University.
Contributed photo
Mildred Fields and Frank Flannel on the west side of Charlie Brown High School in the 1950s. Students ran track, practiced football and softball on this field. The windows were part of the auditorium and classrooms which had sliding doors that divided the 11th and 12th grades and seventh and eighth grades.
Photo courtesy Dorothy Fisher
This photo of Charlie Brown High School was used on the cover of the 1948 Tiger yearbook.
Contributed photo
Principal D.M. White, of Boling, took over Charlie Brown High School in 1956.
WEST COLUMBIA — The history of Charlie Brown School dates all the way back to 1896 when its namesake deeded property for churches and schools, exclusively for the education of Black children.
Charlie Brown was a freed slave who moved to Texas after Emancipation and became Texas’ first Black millionaire. He died in 1920, however, his wish for a school for Black children outlived him. Shortly afterward, the two-story building that served as the school for white children, where Heritage Hall is now, was moved across town to West Bernard and Brown streets (named for Charlie Brown), according to “Legacy” by Sandra Knight.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.