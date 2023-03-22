DAMON — Damon’s Little League teams were recently renamed the Damon Drillers, and the ball park is now Damon Mound Park in a nod to the area’s oil-rich past. The two names are steeped in history, dating back to Stephen F. Austin’s Old 300 colonists.
The unincorporated area was named for Samuel Damon, who moved into the area in 1831. He married an even earlier area settler’s daughter, Lorena Darst, and the couple built their home on the south side of the mound. Damon was a frequent participant in the Texas revolution. His name pops up at the Siege of Bexar and the Battle of San Jacinto among other famous battles. He died at his namesake, Damon’s Mound, on Oct. 3, 1882, and is buried in the Damon Cemetery.
The community around Damon’s home continued to grow and by 1890 it had a population of 100, a post office that received mail every two weeks, a physician, a carpenter, a shoemaker and a busy livestock industry. The population fluctuated but has never been more than 300.
By 1896, about 40 people called Damon home and a Baptist church was having services. In 1906, Damon employed one school teacher to instruct 40 children. By 1918, the Galveston, Harrisburg and San Antonio Railway built a 21-mile extension to Damon Mound, connecting the sulfur, limestone and mineral extraction industries on the mound with Rosenberg.
Damon Mound is the highest point in Brazoria County, 144 feet above sea level. The mound is actually a dome of salt that pushed up toward the surface. The salt is still 500 feet below the surface and above it is limestone and gypsum. Petroleum was trapped around the dome in sandstone and limestone layers. That petroleum was discovered in the early 1900s and led to an oil boom in the 1920s when more than 5 million barrels of crude oil were extracted from 85 wells.
Sulfur was drilled from the mound by Union Sulfur from 1922-1923 and by Jefferson Lake in 1932, but the big news was oil.
In May 1917, the Aransas Pass Progress paper reported “Big Oil Gusher in the Damon Mound Field” with initial flow between 6,000 and 10,000 barrels a day. That gusher was the Bryan No. 1 which was brought in by Southern Petroleum and Refining Co.”
On Aug. 27, 1921, the George Hyde well “blew in at terrific pressure. The crown block was knocked off and the derrick is being cut away by the gas pressure. The depth of the well is around 3,000 feet. The strainer had not been set at the time the well blew in and much mud being blown out of the hole,” according to the Houston Post.
The oil boom didn’t last very long but it did encourage a little business and the community grew.
In early 1923, C.G. Heinie, of Damon, completed a two-story business occupied by his drug store downstairs, and the Odd Fellows Lodge upstairs, according to the Alvin Sun. Prior to 1924, 291 wells were drilled with 85 producing oil and 154 being dry. The rest were classified as sulphur tests. The major portion was obtained from the southwestern side of the mound.
By 1925 Damon’s population had risen to 300, and a Catholic parish was started. Six years later Damon had a bank, an independent school district, 15 businesses and a population of 260. The bank closed by 1939, and the Texas and New Orleans Railroad abandoned the track from Guy to Damon in 1944.
