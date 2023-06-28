Ned Thompson and his wife, Sarah, are seen in this photo taken by J.P. Underwood. Thompson arrived in the United States in 1840. He was with the last cargo of people from Africa who were brought to America to be sold into slavery. The ship landed at the mouth of the San Bernard River. Importing people to be sold as slaves was illegal at that time.
Ruby Johnson talks about the old Mims Community Cemetery. Her ancestors are buried here, but there are few markers to give any clue as to where graves are located. Many graves are of people who were enslaved on the Mims Plantation.
BRAZORIA — The Mims Community had its 40th annual Juneteenth Celebration on the federal holiday this year. The remembrance was revived in 1983 when Manson Johnson requested that his neighbors celebrate the day the enslaved people in Texas learned they were free.
“At that time, when Manson Johnson spoke, everybody listened,” said Thomasine Coleman, Johnson’s granddaughter. “We pay homage to the many members of this community, many are no longer with us, that kept this time-honored tradition alive.”
