BRAZORIA — The Mims Community had its 40th annual Juneteenth Celebration on the federal holiday this year. The remembrance was revived in 1983 when Manson Johnson requested that his neighbors celebrate the day the enslaved people in Texas learned they were free.

“At that time, when Manson Johnson spoke, everybody listened,” said Thomasine Coleman, Johnson’s granddaughter. “We pay homage to the many members of this community, many are no longer with us, that kept this time-honored tradition alive.”

