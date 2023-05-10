The upcoming 200th anniversary of the Republic of Texas, in 2036, has historical groups across the state in high gear preparing for this fantastic occasion. Close to home, volunteers are busily reconstructing Fort Velasco, in present-day Surfside Beach. Last Saturday, they celebrated the signing of the peace treaties by Mexican President Santa Anna. The Brazoria Historical Militia fired muskets and cannons and period historians talked about life in May 1836.
What was happening west of the Brazos River in 1836? While the treaties were signed in Velasco, the area was reeling from the effects of war. After returning home from battles and the Runaway Scrape, the settlers began cleaning up their homes, planting crops and restocking their pantries. The Mexican Army was still in Texas, albeit in retreat and even Santa Anna was in present-day East Columbia, called Bell’s Landing then.
Keeping the Mexican president at the bustling port was dangerous to his health as many returning soldiers wanted revenge and threatened Santa Anna’s life multiple times. On June 15, Santa Anna and his men were put aboard the Laura for a two-day journey to Bell’s Landing (present-day East Columbia). His men included Col. Almonte, Ramon Caro, his secretary; and his aide-de-camp Gabriel Nunez.
“William H. Jack had offered a small two-room house about two miles from town, an isolated location that offered peace and quiet and also an ample supply of food – things missing on the lower coast. During this period, (Col. William H.) Patton and the four became friends, and he brought a number of Mexican soldiers to act as servants. The prisoners whiled away the time playing cards, dominos, and checkers with each other and with visitors.” (Southwestern Historical Quarterly, Volume 94, “Politics and the Treatment of the Mexican Prisoners after the Battle of San Jacinto” by Margaret Swett Henson)
James A. Creighton’s A Narrative History of Brazoria County describes the journey of Santa Anna a little differently.
“By six o’clock in the evening the entire party had passed through Columbia and arrived at a house described by Nunez as being two miles and by Caro as being one mile from Columbia. Nunez refers to this house as being that of Mr. Jack, but the memorandum of Mrs. Hannah Adriance Munson appears much more likely to be correct:
‘When Santa Anna was a prisoner of Major William H. Patton, he took him to his plantation two miles northwest of Columbia, and Santa Anna and his suite occupied what was known as the Race House, a wooden structure, standing where the oil derricks now stand.’ ”
The accommodations at the wooden structure wherever it was, didn’t last. At the end of July, a drunk with bad aim fired a bullet into Santa Anna’s bedroom, missing the president and Alamonte who were playing cards. Patton then moved Santa Anna 10 miles north to the Orozimbo plantation, home of Dr. James A.E. Phelps, who had been the chief surgeon at the Battle of San Jacinto.
Two weeks later, Patton learned that Santa Anna was planning an escape and had a ball and chain attached to him and to Almonte. At times, they were chained to an oak tree.
During his long imprisonment, Santa Anna and the Phelps family became life-long friends.
Creighton said Phelps’ son, Orlando, was released by order of Santa Anna after the Mier expedition in 1842. “The Mier Expedition was Gen. Alexander Somervell’s attempt to invade Mexico.”
Creighton said that according to Abner Strobel and others, “when Santa Anna learned that Orlando Phelps was the son of Dr. James A.E. Phelps of Orozimbo, the physician who had saved his life during the imprisonment in 1836, the Mexican dictator had young Phelps brought to the presidential palace under care of the dictator’s personal physician. When the young man’s health was restored, Santa Anna gave him five hundred dollars in gold and sent him back to Texas.”
Orozimbo’s main house was blown down in the storm of 1932. The tree that Santa Anna was chained to during his imprisonment, stood until 1981, when it was burned accidentally. Don Matthys, one of the all-night West Columbia VFD firemen on the scene, said two teenage boys had built a fire nearby for warmth.
“Holes in the hollow tree with a mass of debris inside and a high wind, caused it to catch fire. It was just like a chimney with its damper open” Matthys said. “When we got there about 6:15 p.m., and turned off Lake Road, it looked like a drilling rig on fire. The whole thing was on fire with flames up to 12 feet above the top of the tree – the whole tree was hollow.”
