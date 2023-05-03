Sweeny Pride Day is celebrating 55 years this month. Pride Day has been a project of the Sweeny Beautification Committee since that group was organized by a charter of the City Council in 1967. According to “This is Sweeny: a Bicentennial Project,” each civic club was asked to furnish members, and Kenneth Lott was one of the city representatives and the first president.
The club promptly set the first Saturday in May for a Pride Day Fair. Proceeds from the fair furthered the club’s mission to landscape public properties like highway approaches and provide equipment and improvements to City Park.
The Sweeny Chamber of Commerce joined in the fun that first year with a home improvement contest. Contestants signed up at the chamber office at 119 N. Main St.
That inaugural Pride Day saw five Sweeny High School girls vie for the title of the first Pride Day Queen. The girls and their sponsors were: Laura Fender, El Modello Study Club; Paula Besch, Chamber of Commerce; Cindy Mullenix, Sweeny Jaycees; Judy Hoberg, Sweeny Fire Department; and Mary Stockman, Sweeny Civic Club. The girl who raised the most money for the beautification committee won the title. A vote cost one penny. Besch was crowned queen and was presented with a bouquet of red roses.
The first Pride Day activities centered around the new park in downtown on Main Street and included a parade, pet show, barbecue and more. The Garden Club sold out of corsages, donating their proceeds to the Beautification Committee. The Lions Club sponsored carnival rides. The Friendship Club sold out of hamburgers, and the American Legion Auxiliary sold out of barbecue chicken. More than 60 dogs were entered in the pet show.
In 1968, the committee won a national Keep American Beautiful Award and Sweeny Mayor Carl Becker traveled to New York City to accept the honor. Two years later, the group won the governor’s Keep Texas Beautiful Award.
Throughout its history, the Beautification Committee has erected the two pavilions and bathrooms at Backyard Park, erected the pavilion at MLK Park, donated to save the duck pond, placed barbecue pits at MLK and Backyard parks and much more. With the help of Larry Lamb in 1990, they constructed the gazebo, and installed flagpoles at Anderson Park and at the Veterans’ Memorial.
In 2009, three new picnic tables were placed at MLK Park through a cooperative effort between the Beautification Committee and the city. In 2016, the committee paid for and dedicated a new sign at the MLK Park.
In 2018, Pride Day celebrated its 50th anniversary. Longtime Beautification Committee members, Claudia Garza and Madelyne Finch, rode in a carriage provided by Wayman Hutchings, and they served as grand marshals for the Pride Day parade.
