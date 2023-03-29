SWEENY — The area was settled by Stephen F. Austin’s Old 300 in 1821, but it wasn’t until the oil and gas industries set up shop that Sweeny felt the need to organize and provide services.
On Nov. 8, 1934, Harrison and Abercrombie and the Atlatl Royalty Co. brought in their No. 1 BRDC well which produced 500 barrels a day. The oil boom had begun, but it wasn’t until the bombing of Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, that Sweeny’s population really swelled. The government pushed production of airplanes to aid the war effort which, in turn, spurred the aviation fuel industry.
In early 1942, plans were made for a $15 million aviation fuel plant, named Plancor 880, near Sweeny, according to The Freeport Facts. The defense plant was owned by the U.S. government and operated by J.S. Abercrombie and Co. By July 1942, work was underway on the field office, warehouse, field shop, office building, paint, welding and carpenter shops.
Pritchard Bros. of Kansas City was the contractor and employed about 2,500 men during construction. Workers were bedded down in every available spare room, and a housing camp, similar to Camp Chemical in Velasco, was erected for workers and contained a commissary and cafeteria.
Sweeny was incorporated on April 20, 1945, at a special meeting of Brazoria County Commissioners’ Court. Notice of election was posted in the post office, Gulf Garage and Community Grocery. A copy of the notice was also published in The Angleton Times and in The Brazoria County Review.
The election was held in the office of the principal at Sweeny Elementary School on the 14th day of April 1945. The town of Sweeny had more than 200 registered residents, and of those, 111 voted for incorporation and 46 against.
Sweeny was the seventh town to incorporate in Brazoria County, joining Alvin, Angleton, Freeport, West Columbia, Velasco and Lake Jackson. Sweeny’s initial form of government was aldermanic, requiring the election of a mayor, five aldermen, a city secretary and a policeman, according to an article in the April 26, 1945, edition of The Freeport Facts.
J.R. Smith was the first mayor, and city council members were M.R. Heickmann, E.L. Slay, W.B. David, M.W. Watkins, J.B. Whitlock. A.E. Teltscheck was secretary; Mrs. T.A. Riddlesperger, city clerk; Charles Masterson, city attorney; and S.A. Russell, city engineer.
Smith said that a utility company paid its taxes in advance that first year, enabling city officials to have a little operating money. Smith paid the city secretary’s salary out of his own pocket for the first six months of that year back in 1945. Many other expenses incurred in his taking care of the city’s business came from his own pocket.
In 1945, the newly incorporated city bought Andy Warters’ water works for about $20,000. The water came from an old deep well drilled by the railroad, but was of poor quality, according to the This is Sweeny Bicentennial Project. One of the first jobs undertaken in 1945 was the installation of a sewage system. In 1956, new wells were drilled and in 1959, the water softener system was built. The treatment plant was nothing but an Imhoff tank. In 1965, a new, modern sewage disposal plant was built.
In March 1946, the J.S. Abercrombie and Harrison Oil Co. plants at Sweeny and Freeport were offered for sale or lease by the War Assets Corp. and included two tank farms, the plant, a terminal and a pipeline system. Phillips Petroleum Co. reopened the Plancor plant in 1947. The refinery and other facilities are located on seven parcels, a total of 508 acres.
