When Stephen F. Austin came to this area in 1821, his job was to encourage people to move here and farm the fertile land along the Brazos, San Bernard and Colorado rivers. He advertised the land in New Orleans by saying that land grants were inexpensive and the Mexican government was friendly to new colonists. The first wave of settlers is now known as the Old 300.
One of the first colonists to hold a land grant in Sweeny was Imla Keep, a doctor and widower with one small son.
“He was a kind of business agent for Jared Groce,” according to “This is Sweeny”.
Groce owned the Bernardo Plantation. Keep and Groce disagreed over some damaged cargo Keep was shepherding from Louisiana, and Keep ended up selling his land grant to Martin Varner (of Varner-Hogg Plantation fame) and returning to Bayou Country.
Austin also promoted his land grants in Tennessee, and that’s where many Sweeny residents can trace their genealogy. According to the Texas State Historical Association, “The majority of the Old Three Hundred colonists were from the Trans-Appalachian South; the largest number were from Louisiana, followed by Alabama, Arkansas, Tennessee, and Missouri.”
Austin sought out people who could read and write, and he wanted to encourage people who were already wealthy to purchase his land grants. A large number of slaveholders answered Austin’s ads. By the fall of 1825, according to TSHA, “sixty-nine of the families in Austin’s colony owned slaves, and the 443 slaves in the colony accounted for nearly a quarter of the total population of 1,790. Groce had 90 slaves.”
Austin’s land promoters found willing settlers in Tennessee, particularly the family of John Sweeny. According to “This is Sweeny,” John Sweeny’s two sons went on an errand to Memphis to sell some mules and came home with a land grant.
“The town was agog with ‘Move to Texas’ slogans as a result of Austin’s promoters. The two boys got caught up in the excitement and actually bought a grant.”
Perhaps thinking the grant was as worthless as magic beans, the story goes that John gave his sons something to cry about and ignored the deed for six years. Six years passed, and in 1831, one of John’s sons, William Burrell Sweeny, and John’s brother, William Sweeny, took the deed and a trip to see what they had purchased. They apparently liked the look of the land and stayed, and so began the relocation of people from Tennessee to Sweeny.
John Sweeny moved his wife, seven sons, two daughters and 250 slaves in a long wagon train and draft animals from Tennessee in 1833. “It is said that he crossed the Sabine at night to avoid paying the fifty cents per head tax,” according to “This is Sweeny.”
“He settled first on the Breen League, and in 1835 bought the Imla Keep League from Varner and built his house just across from the cemetery. In fact, he started the cemetery since a daughter died soon after he arrived,” according to “This is Sweeny.”
The Sweeny Community Cemetery received a state historical marker in 1966 which bears this inscription:
“Begun as family burial ground when John Sweeny, early landowner, member Stephen F. Austin’s colony, chose this site for burial of his young daughter Freedonia, 1833. In use ever since by the neighborhood. Has graves of veterans of all wars since Texas Revolution.”
When John Sweeny died in 1855 at the age of 71, he left his plantation to his daughter, Sophia, who had married John MaGrew, one of the plantation’s overseers. The place became known as the MaGrew Plantation. John Sweeny Jr.’s estate at Chance’s Prairie (Old Ocean) became known as the Sweeny Plantation.
The site of John Sweeny, Jr.’s home received a historical marker in 1965. The inscription reads, “John Sweeny, Jr., after returning from the Texas Revolution, was given this plantation by his father, an extensive landholder. In 1837 slaves built the house, using only brick, nails and wood made on his land. Molasses, cotton, sugar were produced. Still owned by descendants.”
The marker is at the intersection of Loop 35 and CR 374, on the right when traveling east on Highway 35.
“This is Sweeny” was a bicentennial project prepared by the Sweeny Bicentennial Historical Committee and sponsored by the Sweeny Chamber of Commerce. D.M. Pettigrew was president of the chamber. Verna Arrington was the chairperson.
