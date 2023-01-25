When I was a boy, I used to snicker when I heard her name. As an adult with four daughters of my own, I often pondered what possessed a father to name his daughter, “Ima Hogg”. Well, I am no longer in the dark. According to a collaborative article published by the Museum of Fine Arts — Houston and the University of Houston, she was named after a poem published by her uncle.
“The child’s name — which may seem an unfortunate choice — came from an epic poem written by Jim Hogg’s brother, Thomas. The heroine of the poem was called Ima, short for Imogene. Miss Hogg later recounted: “My grandfather Stinson lived 15 miles from Mineola and news traveled slowly. When he learned of his granddaughter’s name he came trotting to town as fast as he could to protest but it was too late. The christening had taken place, and Ima I was to remain.” (The Collectors, Life of Ima Hogg)
I guess while I am at it, I think it might be appropriate to confess that the childhood snickers only increased when learning, erroneously, that her sister was named Ura. To set the record straight, Ima was the only daughter of Mrs. Sarah Ann (Stinson) and the former Texas Governor James Stephen Hogg.
Nothing is new under the sun; kids are still kids. Born in 1882 in Mineola, Texas, Ima Hogg would spend most of her life contending with wisecracks that she had sisters named “Ura” and “Hoosa.” She had one older brother, William, and two younger ones, Michael and Thomas. (Philanthropy Roundtable, Ima Hogg)
Despite the harassment she may have received, Miss Ima Hogg lived an extraordinary life. Her connection to West Columbia came in 1901, when her father Governor Jim Hogg purchased the Varner Plantation. He was convinced that there was oil beneath the ground.
Large quantities of oil were never found during his lifetime. When Gov. Hogg died in 1906, his will recommended his children not sell the mineral rights for at least 15 years. (Texas Historical Commission, Varner-Hogg Plantation History) Oil was discovered in 1918 and provided considerable wealth to the surviving Hogg children. This wealth provided Ima and her brothers with opportunities for philanthropy and charitable gifts to the great state of Texas and the city of Houston.
Miss Hogg is credited with helping establish the Houston Symphony Orchestra, in which its first performance on June 21, 1913, boasted a 35-piece orchestra. Miss Ima served as the first vice president of the Houston Symphony Society and became president in 1917. (TSHA, Hogg, Ima) She began studying and collecting early American art and antiques in 1920. In 1966, she donated her art collection, which included a River Oaks Mansion — dubbed “The Bayou Bend Collection” — to the Museum of Fine Arts in Houston. The Bayou Bend Collection, recognized as one of the finest of its kind, draws thousands of visitors each year. (TSHA, Hogg, Ima)
Her civic efforts extended beyond the humanities to health and education. She had a lifelong concern for those who were then called “mentally disturbed,” and, at a time and in a place where it was not especially popular, she promoted the study and treatment of mental illness. Her first major effort took place in 1929, when she founded the Houston Child Guidance Clinic. Open to people of all races and income levels, it represented a real advance in the field of child psychology. (Philanthropy Roundtable, Ima Hogg) Miss Ima was elected to serve on the Houston School Board in 1943. Her efforts while serving included establishing music programs and equal pay for all.
There are many other efforts that I am leaving off the list of accomplishments of her well lived life. I would be remiss in my duty if I failed to mention Miss Ima’s generosity concerning her family’s beloved country home; which is now titled the Varner-Hogg Plantation State Historic Site. The home remained in the Hogg family until in 1957, at which time Miss Ima Hogg donated the renovated property to the state. It was dedicated and opened for visitation on her father’s birthday in 1958. (Passport to Texas, July 6, 2007)
Miss Ima Hogg was one classy lady in grand Texas style. We are still enjoying the fruits of her labors and her love for the arts, community and Texas. On March 24, Varner-Hogg Plantation will celebrate its 65th year of operation.
