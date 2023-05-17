BRAZORIA — I’ve long been interested in the history of the Jefferson Lake Sulphur Co. because my grandfather, Winston Avera, was the accountant there, and my aunt, Dorthy Phillips Paul, worked there as well. Not much is left of the sulphur company, but, for awhile, the smelly, yellow stuff was a big industry here.
The Jefferson Lake Oil Co. was headquartered in New Orleans in 1900. They were having trouble locating oil in the early part of that century and began looking around for something else to drill. In 1932, they started drilling for sulphur and found a good quantity on Lake Peigneur in Louisiana. Sulphur was a money-maker, so the company officially changed its name to Jefferson Lake Sulphur Co. on Feb. 17, 1940.
Sulphur is also used in batteries, detergents, fungicides, manufacture of fertilizers, gun power, matches and fireworks.
Harvey Wilson was drilling 10 test wells for Jefferson Lake at Damon Mound, and he hired a driller to create 22 test holes at Clemens Dome near Brazoria. The dome is 3 miles from Brazoria between Brazoria and the San Bernard River on the John McNeill survey.
The company found good core samples and, in August 1936, promptly leased the 50-acre site from Fred C. Pabst, a U.S. Customs Collector at Galveston. By November 1936, Jefferson Lake began prepared to move its $500,000 sulphur plant from Louisiana to Brazoria. The plant consisted of five boilers having 3,000 horsepower. In October 1936, A.A. Mayer was the general manager.
The Freeport Facts reported on Oct. 29, 1936, that “a total of around a hundred men are now employed at the field and it is estimated that from 250-300 will be employed when the mining facilities are put in operation.”
The first three wells began spewing molten yellow sulphur in the county’s third sulphur field on Monday, May 3, 1937. That first day netted Jefferson Lake 400 tons. President John Vaccaro, Vice President A.A. Mayer and a number of Brazoria County residents were on the scene to witness the first production.
“A large number of acres adjacent to the new sulphur production is owned by Texas Gulf Sulphur Company, which firm now has several rigs in operation,” according to The Freeport Facts on May 6, 1937. “Fuel for Jefferson Lake’s operations in the Clemens Dome area is being supplied by Harrison and Abercrombie from their wells in the Old Ocean pool.”
In March 1937, The Freeport Facts reported that “Old Ocean would furnish fuel for Jefferson Lake. Work of laying 14 miles of 6 5/8 line begin. The Jefferson Lake Oil Co. in connection with its development of Clemens Dome for the production of sulphur has recently signed contract with Harrison Oil Co., J.S. Abercrombie Co. and Atlatl Royalty Co. for natural gas to supply its fuel requirements.”
General superintendent of the plant, Harvey A. Wilson, said rights of way were secured by the Missouri Pacific railroad for a spur to be built from near Brazoria to the field, a distance of a mile or two. Access to the plant was over a shell road from Highway 36.
The sulphur was extracted from the ground using the Frasch Method. Superheated water is forced down a pipe to the sulphur, between 1,500 and 1,650 feet of depth, according to Mindat.org. The melted sulphur is forced to the surface, where it is pumped into vats where it rapidly solidifies. Vats were constructed of rough boards and tin and were 500 feet long, 200 feet wide and 40 feet high. When the vat was filled and solidified, it was ready for shipment. Three long blasts of a whistle meant that a piece of the vat was being broken up. It was loaded by crane onto rail cars and shipped.
Jefferson Lake operated at the Clemens Dome until 1960. During its production, the Clemens Dome produced nearly 3.5 million tons of sulphur. At its height, the company operated 22 wells. Operators and other workers moved to Long Point, near Guy. The final office force was all moved out by July 20, 1961.
The Brazoria Museum at 202 W. Smith St. in Brazoria has a large display about the Jefferson Lake Sulphur Co..
