LAYTONIA — From his house, William Davis can see the church. One recent morning, he wandered through the white brick building that sits just off Highway 36, sidestepping trash, broken wood paneling and wires dangling from the ceiling. Not much is left inside the building. The pews are gone. The pulpit is gone. Even the deep tub used in the baptistry has been pulled out.
The building of Greater St Paul Baptist Church at 21050 N Highway 36 will be reduced to rubble soon, and the church members spent a recent weekend salvaging everything they could. The Texas Department of Transportation is widening Highway 36 from Port Freeport to Highway 59. Widening means centuries-old trees, businesses, houses and this church have been or will shortly be removed to make way for progress.
“It’s a sad situation pretty much for me,” Davis said. “Because my great-granddaddy, Mathis Fields, donated that spot of land to put the church there. My mamma and me and all my children have been baptized there. It was the centerpoint of our community.”
This will not be the first time the congregation of St. Paul’s has rebuilt. The church history booklet shows St. Paul’s originated in 1920 at a school building on Blacksferry Road.
“In 1932, there was a hurricane, which completely destroyed this building. With a determination to continue on, services were held in the home of the late Bro. Isaac Johnican,” the booklet reads.
In 1933, the church purchased another old school building on Burns Road for $75. The church was named St. Paul Baptist. In 1955, when the wood building became deteriorated, the church erected another building with a concrete foundation.
The Rev. J.E. Rufus was called to pastor from 1956 through 1963. He renamed the church the Greater St. Paul Baptist Church for the greater things to come.
In 1968, Frank M. Fields deeded the land for a new church. Fields was a Methodist, and he gave the land for the church site with one request — that the Methodists hold services in the church one Sunday a month. His request was granted. A brick building was constructed, finished and dedicated on Oct. 19, 1969, at its current location on Highway 36.
Davis remembers the church was a center for Laytonia activities. Candidates for elected office came out for years to stump; voting was held at the church.
“Everybody would assemble here for everything. Most of them used to walk,” he said.
The congregation celebrated 102 years in October, although the current building is 53 years old.
The highway department doesn’t have a firm date for demolition, but the congregation has moved out, turned off the electricity and hauled away the propane tank. The congregants are meeting for early services at Hall Chapel, at 301 Liberty Road in Old Town Brazoria, while they prepare to build at 4012 CR 355.
Davis can’t imagine looking out from his house across the street and not seeing the church building, he said.
“It’s going to be a sad day, but we’ve got to live with it,” he said. “It served its purpose. It was there to worship and fellowship and encourage one another, and so, the next building will do the same. So that’s what we got to go by because history is always repeating itself, coming and going. We want to keep the same spirit that they had when the first settlers come in and make sure we have somewhere to worship.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.