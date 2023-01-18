BRAZORIA — A tattered American flag hangs limply on a pole just outside the gate of the Old Brazoria Cemetery. Paperwhites poke their heads up outside of the concrete enclosures where long-dead hands undoubtedly planted them decades ago. Several headstones are cracked and pieces are missing, but obviously work is ongoing.
“Some of those monuments and headstones were a foot and a half in the ground,” Jimmy Thevenet said. “So, we get machinery and lift them up and stabilize them.”
Thevenet has spent the past decade working on the historic site. He volunteered to help look after the cemetery as a member of St. Joseph on the Brazos Catholic Church of Brazoria, which has charge of the site.
The Old Brazoria Cemetery was originally given to Stephen F. Austin when he was settling this area in the early 1800s. Today, the cemetery is bordered by a chain-link fence and the entrance, at the intersection of Star and Travis streets in Old Town Brazoria, has a historical marker.
“It don’t look like it, but we do work on it,” Thevenet said.
Thevenet recruits volunteers, including the Sons of the Confederate Veterans, to come out one Saturday a month and clean up.
The graveyard includes the remains of a Confederate soldier and has an above-ground tomb for someone who died while enslaved. Some headstones are so old the engravings have weathered away. Others are almost buried from years of flooding and erosion.
In 1990, a vault was purchased to preserve irreplaceable documents like maps and photo albums, but it was stolen and has never been recovered. Thevenet said the cemetery’s previous caretaker, Deacon Jimmy Smith, knew of more than 150 plots. Thevenet worked with Smith to learn all he could from him. Thevenet then commissioned a GPS survey and now has an engineering firm working on plotting all the graves. The firm works on the survey between other jobs, so it’s a slow process.
The headstones that are visible are a stunning tribute to Texas’ beginnings.
Dr. Sofie Herzog was buried here in 1925. She was arguably the first female surgeon in Texas. She practiced medicine in Brazoria for almost 30 years, carving out a legacy for herself with her medical skills, split skirts, stuffed alligators and bullet necklace. Learn more about her in the Dr. Sofie Herzog room at the Brazoria Heritage Foundation, 202 W. Smith St. in Brazoria.
Other names engraved on the weather-worn stones include Munson, Stringfellow, Masterson, Westervelt, Burney, Beacroft and Stanger. The cemetery is a literal who’s-who of Austin’s most well-known colonists. Beautifully engraved headstones are adorned with flowers, clasped hands and loving sentiments, and Masonic and Woodsman symbols.
The state of Texas placed a historic marker here for Don Carlos Barrett in 1936. Barrett was a principal writer of the Declaration of Independence against Mexico. He was selected chairman of a committee of 12 men to draft a plan for a provisional government for the new country of Texas. Barrett was then elected a member of the general council of the provisional government of Texas and was elected judge advocate general of the Army with the rank of colonel by that body. His papers are preserved at the Barker Texas History Center at the University of Texas at Austin.
Thevenet said many people have no idea such a historic cemetery is in Brazoria. He welcomes the public to visit and learn more about the state’s history and Brazoria as the final resting place of some of the important people who carved this place out of the wilderness.
