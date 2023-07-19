This sketch was found in the Brazoria County Historical Museums archives. The map is actually a plan for a diorama of Stephen P. Winston’s Cedar Lake Salt Works that Union soldiers destroyed Nov. 28, 1862. The salt works included a log house to store bags of salt that would be taken by boat up Cedar Lake Creek. Historical records do not make clear if Stephen Winston actually built a salt works, but his brother-in-law, Lafayette “Fayette” Winston, did.
USS Morning Light was a sailing vessel 172 feet in length with eight 32-pound cannons on board. Union soldiers disembarked from the Morning Light to destroy the Cedar Lake Salt Works in 1862. The schooner was captured and burned by the Confederates at Sabine Pass in January 1863, just two months later.
Contributed photo
During the Civil War, Union troops blockaded the Texas coast to prevent Confederates from sending and receiving goods. Salt was one of those “goods” that were in short supply. Luckily, the Gulf of Mexico provided plenty of that mineral, and some enterprising colonists, including Lafayette Winston, set up what are called “salt works” along the coast to extract salt from seawater.
Winston had a hard life in Texas, and the Civil War made things worse. He and his brother, Fountain, tried their hand at sugar production near Cedar Lake, which is now on the Brazoria-Matagorda county line, but they could not pay their bills and were forced to sell their 1,000 acres and the sugar mill before the war broke out.
