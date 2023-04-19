WEST COLUMBIA — The First Capitol of the Republic of Texas has celebrated the state’s independence from Mexico faithfully for 68 years with its San Jacinto Festival, held each April 21 to coincide with Texans’ win at the Battle of San Jacinto.
Most events, like the Belle of the Brazos, have endured since 1954, but others, like the “Song of the Brazos” play are relics of the past. The “Song of the Brazos” was a historical pageant detailing the history of Brazoria County, written by Nixie Rogers and was sponsored by First Capitol Study Club. The first pageant was performed April 21, 1953, at Griggs Field. The play was also presented in 1954.
“Song of the Brazos” featured an elaborate set representing the main house of the Varner-Hogg Plantation. The play began with a scene illustrating the Karankawa Indians, portrayed by the Houston group “Order of the Arrow” Scouts. The play touched on the first settlers, including Josiah Bell, Jane Long. Santa Anna’s captivity at the Phelps Plantation and Sam Houston’s inauguration are included. The elementary school choir sang “Texas Our Texas” and the Charlie Brown Chorus sang “Swing Low, Sweet Chariot”. A quartet including Willie Johnson, Bernard Williams, Albert Dixon and John Paul, under the direction of Zella Mae Tolbert sang “In the Evening by the Moonlight.”
The first festival in 1953 included a Greenback Tea at the Hogg Mansion, then owned by Gov. James Stephen Hogg’s daughter, Ima Hogg. In 1954, a grand ball as well as the Belle of the Brazos contest were added. In 1955, “The Pride of Anne Thomas” historical pageant was performed with a huge cast. The following year, “Bright Star” was the name of the play and it followed the life of Stephen F. Austin. The script was written by Louannie Galloway and the cast is a who’s who of West Columbia personalities.
The festival was celebrated annually from 1953 until 1956. In 1971, the celebration was reactivated and has been held continuously. The 1976 festival was held jointly with the state’s bicentennial celebrations and included historical tours, a reception for dignitaries at the home of T.M. Smith in East Columbia and a parade. A square dance was held at the American Legion Hall.
The biggest celebration of April 21 took place in 1977 when the replica of the first capitol building was dedicated, and Gov. Dolph Briscoe presented the dedication address.
“I want to congratulate each of you who have done so much to make possible this dedication to those great patriots of Texas that we honor today,” he said. “The first chapter of this heroic and dramatic history began here. It is a great honor for any Texan to stand on as hallowed ground as this.
“This place,” he said, “is where the difficult task of guaranteeing liberties that people of the revolution had been willing to fight and die to protect.”
