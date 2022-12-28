SWEENY — An unknown soldier rests in Sweeny’s Community Cemetery. Cemetery Board President Tim Pettigrew said he is the only unknown soldier known to be buried in Texas. He rests in good company. More than 360 veterans are buried in the cemetery in this tiny town in far western Brazoria County.
Precious little is known about the man who came to Sweeny more than 100 years ago.
In 1918, a train rolled into town carrying soldiers returning from World War I. When the train stopped, some of the soldiers stopped off for a breath of fresh air. They piled back on before it left — all but one. After the train was gone, townspeople found a soldier stumbling through Sweeny, out of his head and sick.
In 2015, Linda Holcomb told Facts feature writer Mary Newport, “He was seen wandering around after the train pulled out. He collapsed. Some residents took him to the only hotel in town, Rosie’s Hotel. A doctor came and sat with him for two days before the man died.”
During those two days, the soldier never spoke. No one knew his name. No one knew where he was going. No one knew his family. The only certainties — he was a soldier, and he died.
Holcomb’s stepfather, Herman Vezey, was the postmaster of Sweeny in those days. A veteran himself, Vezey felt pity for the soldier who died a stranger in a strange place and took it upon himself to bury the man. However, Violet Weeks said her grandmother told a story of dissension. Townspeople didn’t want a stranger buried in their cemetery.
Violet Weeks said her grandmother, Myrtis Orr Plunk, was part of the discussion about where to bury the stranger.
“My grandmother said, ‘We can bury our drunks. We can bury our prostitutes, but we can’t bury a soldier?’” Her logic won the argument, and the soldier was buried on the outside edge of Sweeny’s cemetery, Weeks said. Today, of course, the grave is surrounded by headstones, no longer on the perimeter.
The story of the unknown soldier was nearly lost to time. Only a few families knew that the stranger was buried in the unmarked grave.
In 2000, Holcomb mentioned the story to Rotarian Rhonda Kennedy. Intrigued, she began researching and turned up precious little evidence to support Holcomb’s story. There was no death certificate, certainly no witnesses and nothing to mark that anyone was buried in the spot Holcomb pointed out. Finally, with the help of cemetery caretaker Delmar Pettigrew, Kennedy located the grave. Sweeny Rotary Club put up a cross as a temporary grave marker.
Later that year, the Rotary Club held a Veterans Day service and Bryson Memorials of Angleton donated a headstone for the soldier. Sweeny Florist adorned the slab with fresh flowers.
The headstone reads, “American’s Unknown Son. Unknown birth date. Passed away about 1918. An angel to the parents of every missing son. A monument to the wife of every missing husband. A hero to the children of every missing father. A prayer for peace in every American heart.”
On the other side is the story as written by longtime Houston newspaper columnist Leon Hale.
“This soldier was passing through Sweeny on a troop train just after WWI. He apparently stepped off to get some fresh air because he was sick,” Hale wrote. “Local townspeople found him wandering about after the train had pulled out. Obviously he was very ill so they took him to the doctor, who wasn’t able to save him. The man died in Rosie’s Hotel. No one ever knew his name or where he came from.” Source: Leon Hale, April 28, 1965. Memorial donated by Leslie & Dena Bryson on behalf of the citizens of Brazoria County Nov. 2000.
Holcomb said, “I’m just so happy that the story is living on. I think it brings credit to the town that they would care for an unknown person. Sweeny is a caring place and a loving place. I’m glad we got the opportunity to honor one of our veterans.”
