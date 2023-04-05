Fifth-graders from West Columbia Elementary made their annual trek to Camp Allen in Navasota in February. Since 2014, St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in West Columbia has been providing this all-expenses paid camp for students using a trust set up by Kittie Nash Groce, a West Columbia rancher.
Groce owned the 2,000-acre Nash Ranch about 8 miles outside of West Columbia, off CR 25. She was a philanthropist in life, funding the Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, founding the West Columbia Study Club and St. Mary’s. When she died, without heirs, in December 1957, her will stipulated that a trust be set up to distribute her money for the good of the people of West Columbia.
St. Mary’s church office manager Dani Mikel said the church administers part of that trust and began using it to fund the Discovery Program at Camp Allen.
“We use the money to support the church, but also we use it to support the community,” she said.
Father Peter Conaty became the priest for St. Mary’s in 1999 and served more than 17 years. During that time, he was instrumental in the preservation of part of Groce’s ranch, the Nash Prairie, one of the last remaining segments of the Great Coastal Prairie. Under his leadership, St. Mary’s began the sponsorship of Camp Allen.
Camp Allen provides hands-on, educational experiences that enhance classroom learning through its Discovery Program. These experiences are integrated into a complete program that helps students gain a well-rounded understanding of environmental respect, human relationships, “real world” science and history.
“They (Camp Allen) developed a curriculum with science, nature and history of the area, and it meets the criteria for TEKS. It’s all hands-on; the kids love it,” Mikel said.
In 2014, 60 students were sent to camp as a trial run. The experience was a success, and now all fifth-graders, with some conditions, are able to attend.
“Father Peter Conaty loved the environment,” Mikel said. “He knew about the Kittie Nash Prairie, and he heard about the Discovery Program. He approached the school about it.”
The church pays for the buses, meals, a T-shirt even a sleeping bag for all the students, about 100 each year, she said.
Hillary Lemonds is in charge of the program for the school. She said students are excited to go on the trip each year, asking in August and September about Camp Allen.
“This is my fourth year of attending. They have the greatest time,” Lemonds said. “Our main goal in taking the kids is to facilitate a love of the outdoors and get them to take a break from their devices. I can’t say enough good things about it.”
She said students “do a lot of outdoor activities; they hike a lot. They get to do canoeing and archery. There is also a huge component that is educational using the outdoors as a classroom. We do classes on herpetology (lizards, amphibians, snakes), entomology, ornithology.
“We also do a class (on) outdoor living skills that talks about things you need to survive if you are out in the wilderness — water, food and shelter. They also make a shelter. They do how to actually use a compass to find a fixed point. They do it as a scavenger hunt. They do forest ecology. Usually, the counselors take us around and they show us different trees, pointing to what’s native, edible, medicinal.”
