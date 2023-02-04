WEST COLUMBIA — One signature. One signed form would allow county engineers access to finish surveying all the properties involved in a new drainage plan for Wild Peach. One signature is all it would take to begin the process of cashing in on $8 million of federal tax money to improve drainage for the entire community.
The $8 million is from the Community Development Block Grant that Brazoria County received from the federal funds, distributed by the Texas General Land Office following Hurricane Harvey in 2017. According to County Commissioners Court meeting minutes of Aug. 23, the county initially planned a large detention basin that would have required substantial property acquisition at CR 609. However, that project fell through, and the project scope was changed to creating detention basins “on a few tracts along Oyster Creek,” according to a letter the county’s contracted engineering firm of Halff Associates. Again, that project fell through.
The project has changed for a third time. Now the county has identified land in Hastings and Wild Peach. Hastings, between Alvin and Pearland, is “a neighborhood with poor drainage and dirt roads,” according to Halff.
The latest project “will include a study to identify the flood issues and solutions for the area. After the study, the project will include improvements to the road-side ditches, culverts and drainage channels.”
Halff has been contacting property owners in Wild Peach for several months to secure permission to survey. Two weeks ago, County Engineer Matt Hanks called Linder requesting help with the forms. He had more than 10 properties without the necessary signatures.
Feeling desperate, Linder said he took to the Wild Peach Community Facebook group page explaining the dilemma and inviting residents to the county barn Jan. 31.
“We simply need access to private property to survey and take ground elevations,” Linder said.
In the meantime, Linder’s chief administrator, Gary Kersh, hopped in his truck and took action. He began knocking on doors, talking to property owners and explaining the project. By Tuesday night’s meeting, Kersh had secured signatures for all but two properties.
“They’re not really resisting,” Kersh said. “They just don’t know what we’re trying to do, and once I got to talking to them, they understood that we’re not trying to take their land. We’re just trying to help with drainage.”
During the meeting, he announced to the crowded room that he had received one of the last two signatures needed. As of Wednesday night, the lone holdout was not answering phone calls or returning paperwork mailed to her address, Kersh said.
Linder explained the county is trying to secure permission to survey three outfall ditches on private property, primarily on CRs 244, 344, 344A, 347, 851 and 851A.
“It’s grant money that the county re-allocated,” Linder said. “We were going to do another project, and it didn’t work out, and so we’re going to move it to Wild Peach. This money can only be used in certain areas that meet certain requirements, and they are very difficult to meet, sometimes impossible. These are not my or Brazoria County requirements, these are federal and state requirements, and it’s very difficult to meet all the requirements and not many areas of the county will, but we feel Wild Peach does.”
Hanks said while he is waiting for the last survey permission signature, he will begin surveying the rest of the properties involved.
“I’ll survey up and downstream of that property and do what I can from a modeling standpoint making some assumptions.”
TIME IS SHORT
Time is running out to spend the money. Hanks said the deadline is August 2024.
“We shouldn’t be rushing like this in a project. We should be able to take our time, work with you guys and come up with the right answer,” Hanks said. “I’ve got to spend this money by August 2024. That sounds like a long way away, but for a project … using federal dollars, that ain’t a long way away. I think we’ve got an opportunity to do something good, but we’ve got to go fast.”
Hanks explained the project will improve drainage in the three outfall ditches that flow to the San Bernard River.
“We’re going to start from the south and work up and do as much as we can with the money we have,” he said. “Right off the bat, a lot of them (ditches) need to be cleaned up. They probably also need to be widened, cleaned up and improved.”
He added that roadside ditches like those alongside CRs 244 and 344 are not moving water efficiently, and the county is not able to maintain them. Also, the county doesn’t have any easements to work on the ditches. If any work is done, it is only with the landowner’s permission. That doesn’t work for this grant. This grant is federal money, and federal money means federal regulations. Federal regulations require easements.
NEXT STEP: EASEMENTS
Hanks said the next step after surveying will be to secure easements for all the properties along the three ditches. An easement is a legal right to use someone else’s land for specific public or private purposes.
“We will need help getting easements ’cause if we’re going to do any of this work, we’re probably going to need easements. I can’t use federal dollars on things I don’t have easements for,” Hanks said.
The process for easements begins with an appraisal for the fair market value of the land under consideration.
“The county will fairly compensate … for an easement,” Hanks said. “That means, we’ll get an appraiser, and we’ll negotiate a fair price. We can’t overpay. I can’t use public funds like that, but we can negotiate a fair price.”
CONCERNS
Some in the audience expressed concern the county could get all the easements in time to get the project done. Hanks addressed that by saying that if an easement isn’t available, the project will probably fail. Hanks said commissioners court does not like to condemn private property, and even if they did, the process takes nine months to a year.
“I’m telling you right now, the project’s dead if I’ve got to go to condemnation,” he said.
Indeed, the first two original projects failed because property owners refused to cooperate with the county.
“People typically say, ‘I don’t want water coming through my property’ when they are giving us an easement or letting us survey,” Linder said. “The water’s coming through that property now, and it’s overwhelming that ditch now. We’re talking about making it better. We’re going to improve that property.”
Others voiced concerns that, in the past, the drainage district came to work on ditches and took down fences to do the work. The fences were never put back and those broken promises left hard feelings.
“That’s not our intention. Our intention is to try to do something. If we can’t do it, we can’t do it. But god dog, I like to do projects, and I like to see projects get done right,” Hanks said. “It hurts me personally when they don’t. If the county didn’t do something that was promised at some point in the past, I don’t want anybody to hold that against us.”
Linder agreed and tried to reassure people and get past the distrust of government so the community can benefit from this one-in-a-lifetime windfall.
“Whatever they did in the past, we’re wanting to move forward,” he said. “We’re wanting to help. We’re wanting to make it right. That’s why we’re asking for y’all’s help. We need the community to support us and back us and help us convince folks that we’re trying to make things better.”
While he understands people’s hesitation, he doesn’t want to see the opportunity lost.
“A lot of people don’t like government. We’re trying to help, and so maybe when they realize we’re actually trying to make things better for the whole community, maybe they’ll come around,” Linder said. “We just need the right to go in there and work on it, to keep it maintained.
“If we don’t take advantage of this money, it probably won’t happen in none of our lifetimes. This is probably a one chance opportunity to spend $8 million to improve drainage in your area.”
Three of the five West Brazoria County Drainage District directors were present, including John Richers, John Damon and Bubba Davis.
Richers was the last speaker at the meeting. He urged the audience to take advantage of this windfall.
“Don’t pass this up. The drainage district budget for everything west of the Brazos River is only $1.2 million a year,” he said.
Hanks said, “If we pull this off, it’s going to be a community effort. It’ll be a win for all of us.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.