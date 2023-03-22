Raeligh Fink sits on top of a horse while Dwaie Stewart holds the reins March 10 at the Wild Peach Elementary School Rodeo on Friday. Dwaie talked to the students about horses, who were then able to pet and take photos with the horses.
Raeligh Fink sits on top of a horse while Dwaie Stewart holds the reins March 10 at the Wild Peach Elementary School Rodeo on Friday. Dwaie talked to the students about horses, who were then able to pet and take photos with the horses.
Students at Wild Peach Elementary celebrated rodeo season the Friday before Spring Break began. Tiny cowboy boots, hats and stick horses were the uniform of the day.
The day was a true Wild Peach event with many community members volunteering their time and resources. The Stewart family brought one of the biggest contributions — horses.
Dwain, Shane, Jackie and Cayden Stewart showed their horses to the students, allowing them to sit on them and have a photo taken. Cayden Stewart was the rodeo parade grand marshal, and students filed in behind for their stick horse parade.
Junior Diver brought the second-biggest item to the rodeo — a hayride. Diver drove his tractor and pulled his wagon full of hay around the school grounds, and all the classes were able to pile on for a ride.
Kids were able to hop on a saddle in a photo booth. They saw a demonstration of cattle branding, chuckwagon races and calf roping. Students played rodeo games like barrel racing and needle in a haystack. The Sugar Land Space Cowboys mascot, Orion, participated in the rodeo action.
More than 300 S’mores were consumed, and barbecue pit master Eddie McCarthy cooked pulled pork for the entire staff lunch.
Susan Avera Holt is the news content coordinator/reporter for West Brazos Weekly, a publication of The Facts. Contact her at 979-285-5434.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.