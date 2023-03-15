Sweeny District Willing Workers President Adam Davidson presents Pastor Lonnie Dews of St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church in Higgins with a plaque and thanked him and the church for hosting an annual fundraiser benefitting Willing Workers. Representing the Willing Workers are Ursula Tims; Sherron Ware, treasurer; Devin Lemons; Sylvia Gibson, secretary; and Raymond Tims, vice president.
Pastor Roland Hendricks with students Garrett Epps, Columbia-Brazoria ISD class of 2021, who received a Willing Workers scholarship; Sweeny ISD seniors Iyana Williams, Trynytie Clark and Kaya Randon; and Xavier Woods, Sweeny class of 2022, also received a Willing Workers Thomas Hendricks Scholarship.
The Sweeny District Willing Workers recognized a legend in the organization’s 46-year history at its annual banquet.
Founder Thomas Hendricks, who passed away Feb. 4, 2022, was honored by more than 130 people, including his family, at the dinner Feb. 18 at the Sweeny Community Center.
“My dad he loves education,” said son Roland Hendricks, pastor of Greater Mount Zion Church. “My dad and mom have always been people who like to help people. They are very quiet about it. So, my dad founded this organization with about eight to 10 people to start raising money for scholarships, and the first scholarship year was 1976.”
Roland Hendricks said he graduated from high school in 1976 and assumed he would get a Willing Workers scholarship.
“My dad said no because there are people that are less fortunate than we are. Some of my classmates got a scholarship. My dad was helping people who needed more help,” he said.
Hendricks said the organization has raised more than $200,000 and given more than 200 students scholarships.
“It just blows my mind how much they have done to help so many people,” Roland Hendricks said. “One thing that kids always say, ‘Mr. Thomas Hendricks always encouraged us to stay in school.’ Whether he saw them at Walmart or church, he said, ‘Stay in school.’ ”
The Willing Workers were unable to host the banquet during 2021 and 2022 due to COVID restrictions, so in addition to honoring founder Thomas Hendricks, the group recognized the St. Paul Baptist Church for its continued support of the Willing Workers, said Adam Davidson, president.
Davidson said the annual event honors Black History Month and raises money for scholarships for students in Sweeny ISD.
The group’s primary purpose is to raise money for scholarships. Davidson said they give out five each year, ranging from $750 to $1,000 each.
This year’s theme was “Time to Make a Change.” The guest speaker was Dr. William King III, pastor of Greater New Hope Baptist Church in Dickinson.
Susan Avera Holt is the news content coordinator/reporter for West Brazos Weekly, a publication of The Facts. Contact her at 979-285-5434.
