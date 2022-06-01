ANGLETON
B razoria County is home to much of early Texas history, and while parts of it are well-known, others still need light shed on them almost two centuries after the Texas Revolution.
Local researcher Andrew Hall recently pulled the Marine Corps of the Republic of Texas from the shadows during a presentation at the Brazoria County Historical Museum in Angleton. While very active in the area in its prime, not a lot is known about the Texian Marines, he said.
The Texian Marines resided along the coast in Brazoria and Galveston counties alongside the Texan Navy.
“This is just a little bit of background on the Marines,” Hall said. “Lots of folks have heard of the Texas navy; not many have heard of the Texas Marine Corps, but it actually served in parallel with the Texas Navy during the period of the republic from 1836 to 1845. There’s not a lot that’s been written about them, so my presentation tonight is to give people a little bit of background and talk about some of the individuals involved, some of the important things that happened as part of that story and how that fits in with the history of the Texas Navy and the Texas Republic.”
The Texas Marines were modeled after their U.S. counterparts and incorporated under the act that established the Texas Navy, according to the Texas State Historical Association.
A dedicated Marine Guard comprised of several marines and a commander was stationed aboard every Navy vessel, responsible for keeping the seamen in line and protecting vessels when docked.
In battle, Marines were expected to secure the decks of enemy ships before moving to take the rest of the vessel, the historical association’s research shows.
The Marines also had a reputation as sharpshooters during the revolution.
Hall presented an obscure piece of history to members of the community through carefully researched insights and knowledge of the area, hopefully inspiring those attending to do their own research into the history of the town and where they live.
That is the mission of the museum, as well.
“We actually try to have a speaker once every month,” Programs Manager Jennifer Caulkins said. “We’ve actually had Mr. Hall here before.
It’s been a few years, but he’s talked on maritime history in the past for us, and he’s a great speaker and he’s always got new subjects and we’re excited to have him.”
Brazoria County and the area surrounding it are are deeply researched by historians and researchers because of the sizable role it played in the history of the republic, Hall said.
“Brazoria County is sort of the founding of the Republic of Texas because this is where Austin’s colony came ashore. This is where the settlers who began coming in the 1820s settled,” he said. “Of course, Texas was a part of Spain and Mexico, but the Republic of Texas, what became modern Texas, the focus begins in a way with Austin’s colony. Certainly, the events leading up to the Texas Revolution, in independence from Mexico, began with Austin’s colony in Brazoria County’ we’re right smack in the middle of history.”
