ANGLETON
SEPTEMBER 22
6:28 a.m., 500 block of Hurst Place, disturbance.
11:10 a.m., Henderson Round/North Valderas Street, reckless driving.
11:34 a.m., 100 block of Cannan Drive, fraud.
12:01 p.m., 1300 block of Hospital Drive, assault.
4:28 p.m., South Velasco Street/Cemetery Road, reckless driver.
5:08 p.m., 1700 block of Henderson Street, theft.
8:07 p.m., 200 block of East Wilkins Street, verbal disturbance.
CLUTE
SEPTEMBER 22
7:12 a.m., 600 block of Dixie Drive, suspicious person.
8:03 a.m., Mansfield Street, suspicious circumstance.
10:01 a.m., Main Street/Plantation Drive, suspicious vehicle.
11:33 a.m., 100 block of Verde Drive, disturbance.
3:14 p.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, disturbance.
4:29 p.m., 100 block of Main Street, assault.
7:09 p.m., 100 block of Hackberry Street, criminal trespass.
8:39 p.m., Lakeshore Drive/Bentwater Lane, suspicious circumstance.
9:30 p.m., 300 block of Yorktown Street, suspicious circumstance.
9:37 p.m., 100 block of Smith Street, vehicle burglary.
SEPTEMBER 23
1:06 a.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, suspicious circumstance.
1:24 a.m., 600 block of South Lazy Lane, suspicious person.
2 a.m., 1000 block of North Highway 288B, DWI.
FREEPORT
SEPTEMBER 22
5:57 a.m., 1400 block of North Brazosport Boulevard, indecent exposure.
3:11 p.m., West Fourth Street, sexual assault.
LAKE JACKSON
SEPTEMBER 22
9:02 a.m., 400 block of Highway 288, major accident.
12:24 p.m., 200 block of East Highway 332, narcotics.
12:42 p.m., 200 block of Parking Way/That Way Street, suspicious activity.
12:47 p.m., 500 block of East Highway 332, suspicious person.
1:38 p.m., first block of Parking Way, theft.
3:13 p.m., 700 block of North Yaupon Street, disorderly conduct.
3:24 p.m., 500 block of Wisteria Street, disorderly conduct.
3:27 p.m., 100 block of Loganberry Street, disorderly conduct.
4:03 p.m., 100 block of West Highway 332, major accident.
4:05 p.m., first block of Oak Drive, fire.
4:31 p.m., 1000 block of Dixie Drive/Highway 332, reckless driver.
5:11 p.m., 400 block Highway 288, minor accident.
6:55 p.m., 100 block of Elm Street, suspicious activity.
7:39 p.m., 100 block of Medical Drive, suspicious activity.
7:47 p.m., 100 block of West Highway 332, suspicious activity.
8:05 p.m., 100 block of Lake Road, fire.
8:25 p.m., first block of Oyster Creek Drive, theft.
8:46 p.m., first block of Tangerine Court, reckless driver.
11:12 p.m., 500 block of That Way, disorderly conduct.
SEPTEMBER 23
12:14 a.m., the first block of Oak Drive, narcotics.
1:46 a.m., the first block of Lake Road, suspicious activity.
WEST COLUMBIA
SEPTEMBER 22
5:11 a.m., 2000 block of FM 1459, accident.
6:25 a.m., 1300 block of Highway 35, accident.
7:34 a.m., 1000 block of Oak Street, suspicious activity.
7:55 a.m., South 14th Street/East Bernard Street, accident.
8:15 p.m., 300 block of South 16th Street, verbal disturbance.
9:17 p.m., 400 block of East Jefferson Street, suspicious person.
BRAZORIA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
SEPTEMBER 22
12:35 a.m., Red Hills Drive and Junction Peak Drive, suspicious vehicle.
3:42 a.m., 11204 CR 48, suspicious circumstance.
3:44 a.m., 4000 block of Jessamine Creek, suspicious object.
4:02 a.m., 17000 block of Morris Avenue, suspicious circumstance.
4:51 a.m., 3900 block of CR 48, suspicious circumstance.
5:23 a.m., Bypass 35 South, aggravated assault.
6:24 a.m., FM 1301/North Highway 35, minor.
6:55 a.m., 9700 block of Highway 36, major accident.
7:06 a.m., 9400 block of Ruby Mist Drive, suspicious circumstance.
9:52 a.m., 3000 block of CR 45, aggravated assault.
12:42 p.m., CR 45, sexual assault.
1:12 p.m., Dickinson Road/North Shirley Street, suspicious person.
1:43 p.m., Bayou Road, fraud.
3:38 p.m., 10000 block of CR 528B, suspicious circumstance.
4:06 p.m., FM 521/CR 618, fire.
4:16 p.m., 3000 block of CR 353, minor accident.
4:38 p.m., 4000 block of Applewood Crest Lane, aggravated assault.
4:42 p.m., 200 block of White Oak Drive, identify theft.
5:16 p.m., 1000 block of CR 857, suspicious circumstance.
5:33 p.m., 2000 block of CR 155, aggravated assault.
6:37 p.m., 500 block of East Sixth Street, harassment.
9:08 p.m., Highway 288/CR 48, aggravated assault.
9:38 p.m., Magnolia Parkway/Morgan Road, suspicious vehicle.
9:42 p.m., 4000 block of Bluewater Drive, suspicious vehicle.
11:14 p.m., CR 400/Tone Road, minor accident.
11:17 p.m., 3000 block of CR 58, aggravated assault.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.