WEST COLUMBIA — Carta Valley Market and Soda Shop owner Sara Autenrieth already decided to paint her storefront’s windows in Roughneck spirit before knowing about the Paint the Town Maroon competition, she said. Turns out, she had a winning idea.
“We’re going to hold on to the trophy until they tell us to give it back,” she said after being named winner of the contest Aug. 27. “There was also a drawing the judges and art students signed, and we’ll get it framed. We’ll definitely be upping our game for next year for sure.”
Paint the Town Maroon, sponsored jointly by the city, First Baptist Church-West Columbia, The Living Room, and West Columbia Chamber of Commerce, had 15 businesses vying to have their pro-Columbia High School decorations judged the best.
As far as Autenrieth’s school theme, she decided to go with a retro vibe that matched that of her store, she said.
“We are super proud of our window display and the artwork on it; we worked hard to get it the way we liked it and wanted to do something fun,” she said. “We added a balloon arch at the end and added an oversized football and a big customized helmet.”
Autenreith and other business owners put their hearts into the displays, as Columbia High School is at the heart of the city this time of year. The pride could be seen across West Columbia.
“I am so excited to have won the first annual Paint the town maroon contest,” Autenrieth said. “We are super appreciative of the chamber and the student organizations that were involved. I think it was neat that the students were the judges; that was super cool. The traveling trophy was a neat idea. We have it displayed in the store.”
Elmo the Roughneck and the color maroon is ingrained in West Columbia’s identity, making the promotion a perfect marriage leading to the high school’s Sept. 2 homecoming game.
“This is mostly to get the community involved in the school,” Chamber Marketing and Social Media Director Sara Henry said. “We’re asking businesses to decorate the front of their stores with fun things on the windows; they can do flags or yard signs and ask them to have Roughneck spirit.”
A select group of students were escorted through town to assess the entries, with the winner announced during a party in the 1836 Pocket Park.
The competition created enthusiasm for the school and allows business owners who take pride in their hometown to support those students, teachers and staff who work hard every year, Autenrieth said.
“It is more about community than the competition and creates a positive environment for the whole town,” she said. “This brings the community together, and when out-of-towners drive through, they can see everyone is enthusiastic, and I hope when students see this, they know they’re supported, and we’re proud of them and all they do.”
Sylvia Gibson of Mary Lee Flowers hoped Paint the Town Maroon encourages students, she said.
“It’s about team spirit for me, to support the community and kids and the city itself, and that’s what I try to do,” she said. “I think this is a good idea; it’s all about the kids and them being supported. When my son played football, I supported everything. Every once in a while, I might go to a game.”
Although she doesn’t go as often now, she still wants to show her school spirit, she said.
“It is so nice to have people in the community that do things to help support the school, and at the same time, it shows the love and support, and that is very much appreciated,” Columbia-Brazoria ISD Superintendent Steven Galloway said. “It’s nice when it’s organized in a way where the students can get involved through the whole process.”
Henry said the chamber had more grand ideas but decided on the challenge for the first year. Businesses are encouraged to keep the decorations up until the annual Roughneck blowout or the entire season.
“It is the first week of football, and we plan to do it every year for homecoming,” she said. “With homecoming being so early this year — homecoming is Sept. 2 — we want to get it ready and drag it out until the season is over or until we have the big Roughneck blowout we do every year. We want to keep it up as long as people want to leave it up.”
This makes the town look like a good place to be, said Caroline Brinkmeyer, owner of Lucy Goose Market.
“It’s fun and supportive for the school; we hired local people to paint the windows for us and do yard art,” Brinkmeyer said. “We thought it was a good opportunity to show some school spirit, support the school and hire local people to help us with that.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.