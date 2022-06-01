SWEENY — Hundreds of cheering students lined the halls and dozens of parents packed the cafeteria Tuesday morning to take part in Sweeny ISD’s annual Senior Walk.
Fifth graders with handmade caps led the way, snaking through the crowded corridors of the elementary school. Graduating seniors in their blue caps and gowns followed, offering high fives as they quickly marched single file. After boarding a bus — and trying to avoid the falling precipitation — they then made their way to the junior high for another round.
Recently hired Sweeny ISD Superintendent Daniel Fuller brought back the traditional walk put on hiatus by the pandemic, believing seeing kids who’ve made it will inspire those still on the path.
“Our district hasn’t historically been open this year to visitors, and so my first week on the job, I got to make the decision to open campuses up,” Fuller said. “Just the last three weeks, I’ve been involved in so many opportunities to celebrate our kids and our accomplishments.”
The walk also benefits the graduates, he said.
“I think from the senior perspective, it helps them understand there’s a community of people here supporting them,” Fuller said. “Just that sense of community and that city of pride really comes out here in Sweeny.”
The event is important because of how it puts together different age groups at different levels of achievement for a common purpose, Fuller said.
“I love how it incorporates our seniors that are moving up and moving on in their lives and in their careers and choices for post-secondary, but also it incorporates our fifth graders, which is a huge opportunity for parents to be involved,” Fuller said. “So it’s a really exciting way for the fifth graders also to transition, leaving the elementary and into the junior high.
“Some of (the parents) actually had a fifth grader and a senior today that I met there, in the cafeteria.”
One change this year — the walk was led by the elementary and secondary teachers of the year for the school district, a move attributed to Parent and Community Liaison Lisa Virgel.
Garland Johnson, the secondary school winner, grew up in the Sweeny school system, so to be leading the walk as an educator was very special for him.
“At this point in their journey, seeing where they started, where they are now, and thinking about their future — just in the last few years, our district has had a lot of growth with programs and to see more and more kids involved in those and what direction they want to go the rest of their lives, I think that’s an awesome opportunity,” Johnson said.
As the district has gotten bigger, he said, it’s led to more opportunities for him to help students.
The elementary teacher of the year, Paulette Erickson, felt more than a small twinge of nostalgia as she led the parade. As the seniors ended in the cafeteria of the junior high building, several of the students who had been in her kindergarten class over a dozen years ago were among them.
“When I see those kids that I had at 5 and those little, sweet faces and now they’re all grown up, it just — I’m going to start crying right now,” Erickson said with a wistful chuckle.
“For me, it was very sentimental, because I have a daughter that’s graduating this year,” she said. “It was an honor for me to lead them through the schools like that and see some of my former students.”
